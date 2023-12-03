The Seminoles will now have the dubious distinction of being the first undefeated Power 5 conference team to be left out of the playoff

Florida State football will not contend for a National Championship in 2023.

Following Saturday night's 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship game, there was widespread belief that the College Football Playoff committee would select the 13-0 Seminoles as one of college football's four best teams instead of one-loss Alabama.

But the selection committee has deemed otherwise, leading to an explosion of reactions on social media from Florida State football fans and national media alike.

Florida State held a CFP selection show watch party at its stadium. I cannot imagine the scene. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 3, 2023

FSU is the first-ever undefeated P5 team left out, and with 12-team CFP coming next year, it will never happen again. Ironically, the ACC was one of the three conferences that initially stonewalled Playoff expansion, which was expected to begin this season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2023

My goodness, they did it. They're making me feel sorry for the team that stood on a table this preseason and said, "We can't wait to leave you losers behind!" https://t.co/fFwo039kh2 — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) December 3, 2023

For the second time in the four-team College Football Playoff era, we will likely have a self-declared national champion from the state of Florida. pic.twitter.com/xx0j4MMyRG — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 3, 2023

College football is a beauty contest gone bad. I don’t care that the 12-team playoff is coming next year. Do you really think the Big Ten and SEC won’t have the majority of the spots then either? It’s bull bleeping 💩 — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 3, 2023

Florida State football is the first undefeated “power five” conference team to be left out of the playoff. And with the field growing to 12 teams in 2024, they may be the last.

The Seminoles and their fans will have to settle for an invite to the Orange Bowl, where they will face Georgia, who fell to sixth after losing in the SEC Championship game to Alabama Saturday night.

“For many of us, today's decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted,” said FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford in a fiery statement following the decision. “They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.”

The loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis to injury during the team's 58-13 win over North Alabama on November 18th is believed to be a significant factor in the committee's decision.

The four teams selected by the committee to compete in the National Championship tournament are Alabama, Texas, Washington, and Michigan.