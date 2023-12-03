Florida State football will not contend for a National Championship in 2023.

Following Saturday night's 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship game, there was widespread belief that the College Football Playoff committee would select the 13-0 Seminoles as one of college football's four best teams instead of one-loss Alabama.

But the selection committee has deemed otherwise, leading to an explosion of reactions on social media from Florida State football fans and national media alike.

Florida State football is the first undefeated “power five” conference team to be left out of the playoff. And with the field growing to 12 teams in 2024, they may be the last.

RECOMMENDED
Mike Norvell, injured Jordan Travis, Florida State football out of College Football Playoff
Why Florida State didn't deserve spot in College Football Playoff

Shane Shoemaker ·

Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell
Florida State football's CFP snub fuels potential Florida legislation to protest

Poch de la Rosa ·

6 best teams who got snubbed from College Football Playoff
6 best teams who got snubbed from College Football Playoff

Noam Gumerman ·

The Seminoles and their fans will have to settle for an invite to the Orange Bowl, where they will face Georgia, who fell to sixth after losing in the SEC Championship game to Alabama Saturday night.

“For many of us, today's decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted,” said FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford in a fiery statement following the decision. “They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.”

The loss of star quarterback Jordan Travis to injury during the team's 58-13 win over North Alabama on November 18th is believed to be a significant factor in the committee's decision.

The four teams selected by the committee to compete in the National Championship tournament are Alabama, Texas, Washington, and Michigan.