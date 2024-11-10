Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is searching for any and all answers. His team is absolutely reeling, following yet another loss on Saturday against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish blasted the Seminoles, 52-3.

“We’re all disappointed,” Norvell said, per ESPN. “This is not the result we expected. This is not any part of what we want our program to look like. Guys battled throughout. Credit to the opponent what they were able to do. It’s a season full of results that make us sick, but we still have a choice to make as far as how we will finish — and that’s work and be better.”

Florida State football is now 1-9 on the season.

Florida State hasn't been the same since the 2023 College Football Playoff snub

The Seminoles are going through one of the worst seasons in program history. Florida State football has lost nine of 10 total games this year, after getting picked to possibly make the College Football Playoff.

In 2023, Florida State went undefeated in the ACC and won the conference championship. Despite the record, Florida State football got snubbed from the CFP. Florida State threatened a lawsuit and congressional investigation into the action, demanding to know why it had been left out.

Since then, things have gone completely in the wrong direction for the program. Florida State finished the 2023 campaign with a blowout loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Then, the school came out of the gate in 2024 looking completely flat. Florida State football can now win no more than three games this entire season.

The Florida State offense has looked inept all year. Against Notre Dame, things didn't look any brighter. The Seminoles mustered just three points, off of 208 total yards. Florida State managed just 88 passing yards against a powerful Notre Dame squad. Florida State has scored more than 20 points just once this season. That was in its first game, against Georgia Tech back in August.

The Florida State defense has looked solid at times this season, but not against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish gashed the Seminoles, posting 453 yards of offense. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard rushed for two touchdowns in the game, and threw for another.

“Man, (I'm) proud of those guys,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “Proud of the way they prepared.”

This campaign could be the Seminoles' lowest win total in a full season since Gerald Ford was President. Florida State was 3-8 in 1975, per ESPN, and that was right before the program hired Bobby Bowden.

Things seem to have hit rock bottom for Florida State football.