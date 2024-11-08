Florida State football and head coach Mike Norvell just suffered another blow, this time in the recruiting space. The program and grad transfer quarterback Dj Uiagalelei have had a nightmare season in 2024. Because of these struggles, Seminoles' recruiting classes have taken some hits. And, with this update on prized recruit Izayia Williams, things are getting worse.

The class of 2026 linebacker is ranked No. 2 in the country at his position and was set to help a Florida State defense that has struggled this year. Unfortunately, according to On3 National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, Williams has now decommitted from Florida State football. The junior from Leesburg, Florida, currently holds 27 total offers.

Florida State football is struggling to build momentum

The Seminoles have had a brutal year following an undefeated regular season in 2023. Florida State football currently sits at 1-8 overall, heading into a matchup against Notre Dame, where they are severe underdogs. Amid the struggles has been a defense that has given up over 27 points per game.

While some of Florida State's defensive issues can be blamed on injuries, this side of the ball must be rebuilt. Williams was a possible future cornerstone in that effort. The 6'2, 215-pound junior recorded 40 tackles and six tackles for loss in the eight games he played last year at Tavares High School.

Unfortunately, Williams is now heavily favored to sign with the Seminoles' in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, a team that Mike Norvell and company will see on November 30th.

Going forward, the Seminoles have three more games this year. Between matchups against Notre Dame and Florida, Florida State football is set to host Charleston Southern.

Even if the Seminoles win out, they will still have their worst record since 1975. A shocking result for a program that was surprisingly left out of the College Football Playoff last year. Despite the recent news, there is still reason for fans to be optimistic about Noles' future.

Mike Norvell has seen success everywhere he's coached, and the program has been significantly improving every year under the former Memphis head coach until this year. In his first four seasons at FSU, Norvell's teams have gone 3-6, 5-7, 10-3, and 13-1. Last year was the program's highest-winning season since 2014.

But this year has been a significant step back, and news, like Williams' decommitment, is not encouraging. But Norvell is a coach who built a winner out of a program that had been through two losing seasons under Willie Taggart right before. He deserves, and will most likely get, the benefit of the doubt.