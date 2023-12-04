The former Seahawks star didn't hold back on his thoughts about the Seminoles' unprecedented snub

The reverberation from Florida State football's shocking omission from the national championship tournament continued unabated Monday. On an appearance on FS1's Undisputed, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman sounded off on his frustration with the Seminoles' snub and college sports in general.

“I have a huge problem with it. This is a huge problem with college sports, and that's why I don't watch it. I think it's B.S,” said Sherman.

“College used to be about the underdog story, about pageantry, about amateurism, and ‘any team at any given time can have a chance at a national title;' now it's become politics. Florida State went undefeated. And the only knock against them is their starting quarterback got hurt.”

Check out a clip of Sherman's take on Florida State football's ouster here.

.@RSherman_25 has a HUGE problem with undefeated Florida State missing the CFP: “This is what’s wrong with college sports. It has become nothing but politics!” pic.twitter.com/ZAWR98nH1b — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 4, 2023

The committee's decision stunned many ex-players, media members, and college football fans. “Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it,” wrote FSU AD Michael Alford in a scathing rebuke of the selection committee.

“It's unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff,” wrote ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on Sunday. “Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee's own guidelines were followed.”

Former Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner also sounded off in a social media post, comparing Florida State football's plight to the spunky 2008 Arizona Cardinals team he led to a title game despite finishing the season with a 9-7 record.

This is the first time an undefeated “Power 5” conference team has been left out of the College Football Playoff.