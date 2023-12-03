ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips, jumps in to defend the Florida State football program after the NCAA snubbed them from the CFP.

The college football world is packed with drama right now after the NCAA committee chose to snub the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. After head coach Mike Norvell and Athletic Director Michael Alford went ballistic on the committee, ACC Commissioner, Jim Phillips entered the chat.

Just like Norvell and Alford, Phillips isn't happy to see the Florida State football program be snubbed. The ACC Conference shared his official statement on the situation.

“It's unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff. Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee's own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”

The committee opted to choose Texas and Alabama over the Florida State football program. Even though both of those teams have sustained a loss this season. But the injuries accrued by the Seminoles in recent weeks played a major factor in the NCAA's decision.

Many believed that had the Seminoles been selected for the playoffs, they would've been molly whopped in the first round. Regardless, their record technically should make them a playoff contender. We're likely to hear Florida State football fans complain about this decision for years to come.

As for the CFP, Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama will fight for the National Championship. Meanwhile, the Seminoles will likely play Georgia or Ohio State in a non-playoff bowl game.