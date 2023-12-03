Even NFL Hall of Famers are chiming in on Florida State's snub

Florida State football's omission from the College Football Playoff has received heated reactions from the school and fans on social media. Now, even NFL Hall of Famers are chiming in. Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Kurt Warner made his feelings about the Seminoles' snubbing in a social media post Sunday.

I once played for “the worst playoff team ever” & we found ourselves 2:30 from winning the Super Bowl & “Shocking the World”, bc we earned the right to play the game!!! #JustSayingForAFriend — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 3, 2023

Warner thinks the Florida State football program should have had a shot in the tournament. His post refers to the 2008 Arizona Cardinals team he quarterbacked that finished 9-7 as the fourth seed in the NFC.

That edition of the Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Falcons 30-24 in the Wild Card round before upsetting the second-seeded Carolina Panthers on the road 33-13. The Panthers entered the playoffs with a 12-4 record that season.

After defeating the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, the team would appear in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers entered that game as seven-point favorites.

After the shocking decision by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, the Seminoles became the first undefeated “power five” conference team to be left out of the playoff. And with the CFP field about to grow to 12 teams in 2024, they may be the last.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips echoed Warner's sentiment, stating, “It's unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff. Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee's own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion.”

Seminoles' head coach Mike Norvell was also angered by the decision, saying “What's the point of playing games?” in a statement Sunday.