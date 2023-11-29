Florida state football quarterback Jordan Travis expressed his gratitude after a successful surgery on Tuesday.

Florida State football quarterback Jordan Travis is currently on the road to recovery after a devastating injury he suffered against North Alabama football last week. Travis suffered the injury early on in the game after taking an extremely awkward fall on a hit, causing Florida State to have to solider on without their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, Travis revealed that he had undergone surgery for the injury and expressed his gratitude for all of those who have supported him throughout the process.

Travis took to his account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to relay the message.

“Surgery was very successful,” wrote Travis. “Thank you for all the prayers and love. All part of God’s Plan.”

Without Jordan Travis in the lineup, Florida State had to rely on backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker to lead them to a come from behind victory over their rivals, the Florida Gators, this past weekend in The Swamp, with Travis in attendance to watch the victory. The performance in the game won't win the Seminoles any beauty contests, but it did allow them to finish the regular season undefeated with an ACC Championship matchup against Louisville football looming this weekend.

While no Power Five team has ever finished a full season undefeated and missed the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles will probably be hoping for a more convincing performance this weekend if they want to punch their ticket, especially considering the fact that Travis is out. The truly important thing, though, is that Travis seems to be in good spirits and on the road to recovery.