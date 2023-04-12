Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Florida State basketball guard Matthew Cleveland announced he was entering the transfer portal in a late-Tuesday tweet.

“Thank you Florida State for the past two years and all the memories that I have made,” the sophomore guard wrote. “Thank you to the whole coaching staff for making me who I am today not only as a player but as a man.

“With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal.”

A former five-star recruit out of Alpharetta, Georgia, Matthew Cleveland committed to Florida State over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan and Purdue, among others, according to 247Sports. He headlined a 2021 class that featured two four-star recruits and one four-star transfer in forward Cam’Ron Fletcher. The class ranked at No. 10 in the country, taking spots behind LSU, Tennessee and Memphis.

Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for a Florida State basketball team that went 9-23 overall and 7-13 against conference opponents. Fletcher averaged 10.8 points in 10 games played, good enough for fourth place on the roster.

Matthew Cleveland scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds when Florida State completed its largest comeback against a ranked team in the last 40 seasons. AP Top 25 teams were a combined 1234-0 when leading by 23+ points at halftime in the previous 25 seasons before the Seminoles’ win, according to a February tweet from OptaSTATS.

“I knew they were going to celebrate,” Cleveland said, via ESPN. “If we get down and push, we’d get a decent shot.”

Florida State guard Caleb Mills announced he would transfer to the Memphis Tigers earlier this month, joining a Tigers squad that went 26-9 overall and 13-5 against conference opponents. The Tigers made it to the American Athletic Conference Championship Finals, where they took down the Houston Cougars in a 75-65 win in Fort Worth, Texas.