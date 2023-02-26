Florida State basketball not only made school history with their insane comeback win against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Apparently, they also ended a wild streak that had been active for the last 25 seasons.
The Seminoles trailed by 23 points at halftime, 54-31, with the Hurricanes making it a 25-point advantage to start the second half. It looked all but over for Florida State basketball at that point, but then they staged an insane rally capped off by a Matthew Cleveland long-range bomb to pull off the upset 85-84 win.
With the victory, the Seminoles tallied their biggest (and probably the best) comeback against a ranked team in the last 40 seasons–the Hurricanes are ranked no. 13. It is also the largest comeback in ACC history.
But that’s not all what they achieved. Prior to their win, AP Top 25 teams were 1234-0 in games when leading by at least 23 points at halftime, per Opta Stats. Sure enough, Florida State basketball ended that streak and put a dent on the previously immaculate record of the top-ranked programs.
It’s definitely an incredible achievement for the Seminoles, especially considering the kind of season they are having. Florida State is actually just one loss away from tying a team record for most defeats in a season. Not to mention that Miami was on a seven-game winning streak heading to the showdown and was undefeated at home.
Florida State may be having a losing campaign, but they certainly had one of the best, if not the greatest moment of the 2022-23 collegiate season.