Florida State held a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, and Florida State president Rick McCollough made some very honest comments about the Florida State football program, the ACC and their fellow conference members.

“We are one of the best media-valued teams in the United States,” Rick McCollough said, via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. “We, along with Clemson and others, help to carry the value of media rights in the ACC. No offense to my colleagues. That's just the numbers.”

That is a very blunt statement from McCollough. There is much speculation that Florida State would like to leave the ACC, and McCollough fueled those thoughts with very honest statements regarding the financial situation in the ACC.

“We currently face a very difficult situation,” McCollough said, via Auerbach. “We are seeing large media deals that have been made with places like the Big Ten and the SEC which in many ways is… an existential crisis perhaps for Florida State University. Without increasing revenue, we will face major challenges to be able to compete in football.”

The ACC has a grant of rights deal that runs through 2036, which binds those schools to the conference until then. For other top conferences, the grant of rights are not nearly in place for that long. ACC schools like Florida State are thought to be stuck in the conference until 2036, which could be a disaster for them with the amount of moves expected to happen in conference realignment.

Florida State and other schools like Clemson, and maybe Miami, are undoubtedly looking for legal loopholes to get out of the grant of rights agreement. If they can do so, realignment is going to get even more crazy than it already is.