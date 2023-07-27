The college football world is swirling with a ton of rumors regarding realignment. The Colorado Buffaloes appear headed for the Big 12 Conference, and the future of the Pac-12 is up in the air. Now, the Florida State Seminoles are reportedly considering leaving the ACC, per Chris Nee.

‘Breaking news: According to FSU 247 mod Chris Nee, the Florida State Seminoles are actively looking to depart from the ACC.'

The Florida State football program could very well be on the out of the ACC, although it's quite clear nobody knows what is happening across the country with these expansion talks.

The Pac-12 and ACC have scheduled a meeting with one another, which could mean an alliance is forming.

I can confirm that @pac12 have spoken with officials from @theACC ahead of a very important CEO and ad meeting set for later today. More to come as i get additional information. — Jim Williams (@JWMediaDC) July 27, 2023

There are rumors that Florida State is looking to leave the ACC. If this is true, should the SEC target FSU? — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) July 27, 2023

The Seminoles leaving the ACC wold be a huge development, and if so, you have to imagine the SEC coming calling in an attempt to get the Florida-Florida State game as an annual conference showdown. It also helps that Mike Norvell has the Seminoles football program back on track, and there are a lot of expectations this season for them.

Colorado's movement from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, and potentially Arizona also moving, sends a ton of questions for the Pac-12 on what the future holds. More than that, other conferences might be losing programs, and Florida State is one of the top-tier programs that would certainly garner plenty of attention if they do leave the ACC, and the SEC rumblings would make perfect sense.

Once again, the expansion rumors are swirling nonstop across the college sports world.