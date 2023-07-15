Florida State football has landed one of the most dynamic, versatile playmakers in the High School Class of 2024. Micahi Danzy committed to the Seminoles on Saturday, choosing Florida State among a top-three that also included LSU and Florida.

The four-star athlete won't be going far to continue realizing his dreams on the gridiron. Danzy currently attends Florida State University School in Tallahassee, a high school sponsored by FSU that works in close collaboration with the Florida State School of Education.

Staying home wasn't the only reason Danzy chose the Seminoles. He's also developed a strong relationship with the Florida State coaching staff, who want to use the 6'1, 175-pounder at running back and have been encouraging of his plans to also run track in college.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I have a great relationship with the coaches. They will check up on me and supported me during the track season,” Danzy said, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. “I’m closest with coach Yac, coach Norvell, coach Atkins, and coach Dungans. The way they’re going to use me at running back is to put me in space like catch the ball sometimes or like zone plays.”

Danzy joins a strong 2024 Florida State football recruiting class that is led by tight end Landen Thomos, the nation's top prospect at his position. He figures to split time in the backfield with fellow four-star Kameron Davis, the seventh-ranked running back in the country.