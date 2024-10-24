No matter how many times Americans are hit over the head with facts about how serious the homelessness crisis is in this country, little seems to be done to change the status quo. Now, one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather — who knows a thing or two about being hit in the head (actually, more like doing the hitting in the head) — may offer a blueprint for solving the epidemic.

According to TMZ Sports, the undefeated boxing superstar just closed a $402 million real estate deal to buy more than 60 buildings in New York City, with the hopes of creating more affordable housing units for lower income families. The purchase is said to include over 1,000 units around the city.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports, “Growing up I used to dream about owning just one home by myself, when you work hard you can achieve anything.”

Floyd Mayweather retired in 2017 after his much-publicized fight and victory against Conor McGregor put his w0n-loss record at a perfect 50-0 (although he's done some exhibition matches since then). But Mayweather's second act in real estate may prove even more ambitious and impressive in the long run.

New York City, along with pretty much every major metropolitan city across the country, is suffering from a huge homelessness crisis, and the lack of affordable housing units for low-income families plays a huge role in that.

This is an issue that touched Mayweather personally and he decided he wanted to step up and do something to help alleviate the suffering for future generations. Plenty of other multi-millionaire superstar athletes grew up poor as well — so could Mayweather's actions have a ripple effect? Could investing in low-income housing become the new superstar athlete cause?

Politicians at the local, state and federal levels have been trying anything and everything to add affordable housing to metropolitan districts but have achieved few results. The deep political divisions across the country and loud voices of the “not in my backyard” folks aren't helping matters.

So could private, influential and beloved millionaire citizens like pro athletes offer the key to effecting real change? We love our local sports heroes, and adding familiar faces to the cause might be just the tipping point people need to approve such housing measures.

As millions of Americans go to the ballot box with a slew of affordable housing measures on local and state ballot initiatives across the country, maybe with any luck Floyd Mayweather will start a pro athlete trend of investing in affordable housing, and help deliver a knockout to the homelessness crisis plaguing the United States.