The Conor McGregor saga received a new chapter on Saturday as the UFC legend hinted at his long-awaited return to the octagon. McGregor hasn't fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021 and he notably withdrew from his anticipated bout against Michael Chandler. However, the superstar has held true to the sentiment that he will make a return and after being asked out it, “The Notorious” gave fans some insight on when they might see him fight again.

Conor McGregor was present at the most recent Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) event in Marbella, Spain over the weekend. As partial owner and promoter for the organization, Conor McGregor had a hand in hosting the ceremonial weigh-ins, as well as being in attendance for the DAZN Pay-Per-View card featuring three title fights at the top of the lineup. He even got in the middle of a fighter skirmish during the ceremonial face-offs.

Conor McGregor and BKFC

The Main Event featured two undefeated fighters in Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto facing off for the vacant Lightweight belt. The fight was an instant sensation and is already being heralded as one of the best fights ever to take place within the organization. McGregor was pleased with the outcome and addressed the sold-out arena following the card's conclusion.

“We’re going to give bonuses to these gentlemen, as well as a multitude of other people on this card. But as well as the bonus for these two gentlemen, we’re going to double their purse.”

It's a classic move that we've seen UFC President Dana White pull in the past and it's great to see McGregor trying his hand as a promoter. Following the fight, reporters caught up with McGregor on his way out from the arena, to which he gave a promising hint at his return to the UFC octagon.

McGregor's return

When asked whether he had any words for former opponent Floyd “Money” Mayweather, McGregor responded with a classic “F–k Floyd.” However, he was also asked if he had a date for his comeback yet, to which he gave a perfect soundbite that will keep UFC fans on the edge of their seats for the next few months.

“February 1st, Saudi Arabia…Dan Hooker”

Of course, we have to take everything McGregor says with a grain of salt until we receive further confirmation from Dana White and the UFC side of things. The UFC does have a fight card scheduled for February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but a headliner has yet to be announced. Dan Hooker would have to confirm the news and agree to the fight as well, but it's hard to imagine a brawler like him passing up the chance to face McGregor in his return. For now, we'll await word from any other parties as to whether these comments hold any weight or not.

What do you think of Conor McGregor's statement? Will he actually make his return in Saudi Arabia?