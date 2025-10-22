Despite all the trade rumors, AJ Brown is still the premier wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he, along with LB Azeez Ojulari, wasn't available for practice on Wednesday due to hamstring injuries, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In all, five Eagles players didn't practice due to injury. The three others included CB Adoree Jackson (Concussion), center Cam Jurgens (Knee), and LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Ankle). Last Sunday, the Eagles came out on top over the Minnesota Vikings in a hard-fought game by a score of 28-22. Brown recorded two touchdowns for 121 yards on four receptions.

So for this year, Brown has 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions. All the while, trying to come to terms with feelings of discontent towards the organization, specifically the offense. This led to rumors that he would be traded.

Meanwhile, Ojulari injured his hamstring during the game against the Vikings. During the offseason, Ojulari was viewed as the player who needed to improve the most. So far, he has accumulated six tackles, three QB pressures, and three stops. However, Ojulari doesn't have any sacks to his name.

It is unlikely that he will play on Sunday against the New York Giants. The status of Brown remains unknown.

The status of the Eagles through Week 7

So far, the Eagles are 5-2 through the first seven games of the season. Currently, they are in first place in the NFC East. Plus, they are vying to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Altogether, Jalen Hurts has done an excellent job at engineering a strong passing game. At the same time, the running game is going through some struggles. Against the Vikings, Saquon Barkley had just 44 yards on 18 carries. Continuing a pattern of inconsistency in that realm.

On the defensive side, the Eagles have done a decent job in the category of pass defense. So far, they have the fourth-lowest opposing completion percentage of 59.4% and the fourth-lowest passer rating of 80.1.