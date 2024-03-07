The Philadelphia Flyers are certainly in a unique position ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Philadelphia is a rebuilding team, focusing on the future rather than short-term success. However, they are far outplaying other rebuilding teams in the NHL. In fact, they are in a playoff spot at this time.
Their position in the standings didn't prevent them from selling, either. The Flyers traded pending free agent Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. In return, they received a 2025 first-round pick and forward Ryan Johansen. Johansen went on waivers after the trade was completed.
Philadelphia isn't selling off everything, though. They signed defenseman Nick Seeler to a new four-year contract on Wednesday. The Flyers could have traded the 30-year-old defenseman if they desired. However, keeping him is certainly going to help their roster moving forward.
Today, let's focus on the team's status as a playoff contender. At the end of the day, that's what they are right now. Even with their eye toward the future, there is a chance for the current core to receive playoff experience. As a result, what would Philadelphia do if they bought at the NHL Trade Deadline?
There are areas of improvement in the Flyers lineup. And with time running out on trade season, they need to act now before it is too late. Here is the fatal flaw the Flyers must address at Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.
Flyers need help in goal
The Philadelphia Flyers began the season with Carter Hart and Samuel Ersson as their goaltending tandem. However, Hart is no longer with the team. He was charged with one count of sexual assault as part of the investigation into the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team.
Hart is likely going to be away from the team for a long time. There's a non-zero chance he never plays in the NHL again. The Flyers certainly shouldn't welcome him back into the fold as things stand. With that in mind, Philadelphia has to find a new long-term option in between the pipes.
Ersson is certainly an option for the Flyers. He is only 24 years old, and he is playing in his first full season. So far, he has played 35 total games during the 2023-24 NHL season. He has posted an .899 save percentage, 3.5 goals saved above expected, and a .758 save percentage on high-danger chances this year.
Behind Ersson, though, the options are quite uninspiring. Felix Sandstrom is filling in as the backup goaltender for now. However, he hasn't played so well in the AHL, so it's hard to have full confidence in him as of now. Ivan Fedotov could be an option, but he is currently under contract with the KHL.
The Flyers need to shore up their goaltending ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The problem here is that most goaltending options may cost more than Philadelphia is comfortable with. Jacob Markstrom, for instance, is likely out of reach unless the Flyers are willing to give the Calgary Flames a haul.
Philadelphia could talk to the Montreal Canadiens about veteran Jake Allen. Allen has long heard his name in trade rumors, and this year is no different. Allen has struggled to an .892 save percentage with the Habs this season. However, it is possible he rebounds playing behind a better defensive unit.
At the end of the day, the Flyers have to find some help in between the pipes. Adding a goalie at the NHL Trade Deadline could go a long way toward getting them into the playoffs. And the right goalie could act as a mentor for Ersson as he develops into a regular NHL puck-stopper.