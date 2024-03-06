With just over 48 hours to go until the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, we are starting to get a clearer picture of what Danny Briere and the Philadelphia Flyers' front office is cooking before Friday.
And that's looking more and more like a trade for Sean Walker, and an extension for Nick Seeler.
That's especially true after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday that the Flyers and Seeler are nearing an agreement on a contract extension. Once a candidate to be moved ahead of the deadline, it now looks like Seeler will spend at least a couple more years in Pennsylvania.
The deal is expected to be between three and four years in length, with an AAV of $3.3 million, according to The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco.
Seeler is playing out the final season of a two-year, $1.55 million extension he signed back in May of 2022. Although it's a two-way contract — and he will not be playing in the American Hockey League — this new deal will almost certainly be a one-way pact.
Nick Seeler week-to-week for Flyers
Although it looks like Seeler won't be traded, he also won't be back on the ice for a couple of weeks after getting injured blocking a shot in Monday's loss to the St. Louis Blues.
The team announced on Wednesday that one of the league's best shot blockers was being placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He'll be out long term, according to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz.
The 30-year-old has added 12 points and a plus-15 rating over 63 games this season, serving as half of Philadelphia's shutdown pairing.
“Seeler, 30, has emerged from the woodwork to emerge one of the league’s most competent two-way defensive pairs alongside Sean Walker, who’s also seen his name bandied about heavily in trade talks,” wrote Josh Erickson of NHL Rumors.
“The two pending UFAs have been crucial in helping the Flyers break out for a likely playoff berth, posting a team-high 55.9% expected goals share in their 645 minutes together this season, per MoneyPuck. Seeler’s seen more limited usage at even strength – averaging 14:46 per game compared to Walker’s 16:47 – but he is tied for the team lead with a +15 rating alongside top scorer Travis Konecny. His overall 16:58 average per game is a career-high.”
It's been a great year for Nick Seeler in Philadelphia, and a great year for the Flyers, who are exceeding expectations and holding onto the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division.
Although this almost certainly signals the end of the line for Sean Walker in Philly, Nick Seeler isn't going anywhere.