The Minnesota Wild look to rebound from a tough loss as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Wild prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game at 14-12-4, while that is good for fourth in the Metropolitan Divison, team president Keith Jones has admitted they are not ready to contend yet. Still, they have won five of their last eight games, and last time out, they faced the Red Wings. After a scoreless first period, Scott Laughton would break the tie in the second. He would score again in the third, shorthanded. Ben Chiarot would get a goal back for the Red Wings, but Scott Laughton would add two empty net goals, giving him a four-goal performance.

Meanwhile, the Wild are 19-6-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division. After a five-game winning streak, they have lost in two of the last three games. In their last game, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Wild would get one back in the period. Still, they gave up three goals in the second period, and two more in the third period to fall 7-1.

Here are the Flyers-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Wild Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +138

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Flyers vs Wild

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year while playing on the top line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 21 assists on the year while having six goals and two assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Sean Couturier. Couturier is fifth on the team in points this year, having six goals and nine assists this year. Finally, Joel Farabee completed the line, with his four goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov sits on the second line and is second on the team in points this year. He has 11 goals and 14 assists on the season, good for second on the team in points. Owen Tippett joins him on the second line. He has nine goals and seven assists this year, which is fourth on the team in points. He also has four power-play assists this year. Finally, Travis Sanheim has been productive from the blue line. He has five goals and 13 assists, third on the team in points.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Kaprizov has been great for the Wild this year and leads the top line. He has had 18 goals and 25 assists this year. He also has three goals and seven assists on the power play Kaprizov leads the teams in goals, assists, and points. He is joined on the top line by Marcus Foligno and Marco Rossi. Foligno has just four goals and six assists, but Rossi is third on the team in points. He comes in with ten goals and 14 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Matt Boldy is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 16 assists on the year. Further, he has four goals and four assists on the power play. He is joined by Frederick Gaudreau. Gaudreau comes in with six goals and nine assists on the year. Finally, Brock Faber gives production from the blue line. He has scored three times while adding five assists.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 14-5-3 on the year with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Gustavsson is fourth in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage this year while sitting second in the NHL in wins. He did struggle last time out, but has had four games in his last six allowing two or fewer goals. The Wild could be facing Samuel Ersson in this game, who is expected to return from injured reserve. He is 6-3-2 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Before going down with an injury, he had won just two of the last five and had save percentages below .850 in his last two games.

Final Flyers-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Flyers are scoring just 2.97 goals per game, and struggled on defense, sitting 27th in the NHL in goals-against per game. They allow 3.33 goals per game this year. The Wild have been great on defense this year, sitting second in the NHL in goals-against average while also scoring 3.14 goals per game. Take the Wild in this one.

Final Flyers-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-166)