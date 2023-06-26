When Bryan Danielson took the ring in the main event of Forbidden Door II opposite Kazuchika Okada, the “American Dragon” knew he was in for one heck of an ordeal, but little did he know that, roughly 20 minutes later, he'd find himself with a broken forearm and an uphill climb to prove he's the unquestioned best performer in the world.

Now granted, Danielson is a true pro, and even if he had to pull off a truly… innovating – read: improvised – version of the LeBell Lock to get the “Rainmaker” to get his foe to tap out for the first time since the G1 Climax in 2015, ironically to keep himself healthy for the 2023 G1 Climax, he still pulled out the win in front of some 14,000 enthused fans in Toronto and got to live to talk about it at the media scrum an hour or so later.

Discussing his injury, Danielson noted that while he'll be out for the next six-to-eight weeks, he hopes to be back in the ring by the end of August, right around All In II.

“I was planning on wrestling on Wednesday this week. I don't think that's going to happen because, in this specifically, we think I fractured my right forearm with about ten minutes left to go. Talking to our doctors, and I love the AEW medical staff and trainers, they think it's going to be six to eight weeks for this specific injury. The stuff after Revolution and the Iron Man match with Max, I had a torn labrum and then some compressed vertebrae. That's normal wrestler stuff. I'm fine. We just thought, for a precautionary measure,” Danielson said.

While Danielson literally breaking his arm was a less than ideal development in the match, it did force the 28-time champion to bring back a fixture of his WWE character, even if it wasn't his intention heading into the show.

“Well, tonight was spur of the moment only because, going back to the last question, I was incapable of doing some of the things that I would have liked to do and so I thought ‘okay, how can I bring the fans up? Oh, here’s an easy solution!’” Danielson added. “And I couldn’t do it with both arms, I was like here we go. The Max match was a choice, it was the one time that I was going to do it, tonight was because, well, I needed to do something.”

Will the yes chants ever return to AEW television? I mean, probably not, unless Danielson breaks another bone and needs a quick reaction from the crowd, but seeing the “American Dragon” give a tip of the cap to one of the biggest elements of his former character was a nice addition to a Forbidden Door match that will now go down as one of the highlights of his wrestling career.

Bryan Danielson doubts he'll use “The Final Countdown” moving forward.

While bringing back the “Yes!” chant was certainly unexpected, it wasn't the only former “American Dragon”-ism Bryan Danielson brought out at Forbidden Door II, as he took the ring to Europe's “The Final Countdown” for the first time since his glory days in Ring of Honor.

Was this the start of a new chapter for Danielson in AEW a la Orange Cassidy getting his indie song “Jane” back? Or was this more like when CM Punk came out to AFI's “Miseria Cantare” at Revolution 2022? Well, unless Europe becomes more reasonable with their monetary requests for the song's usage, it's probably the latter.

“I think that’s a question for Tony, because they want a zillion dollars per play, so uh, [laughs]. I didn’t even ask for it, to be honest. Tony came up with the idea, I thought it was really cool. And I was legitimately — I was a little bit angry right before I went out there. And then I heard ‘Final Countdown’ play, and it literally just put a smile on my face,” Khan said via 411 Mania. “I said it out there at the end of the show, but I legitimately don’t think I’ve heard that song since I last came out to it in Ring of Honor.”

Would it be cool to see Danielson come out to “The Final Countdown” moving forward? Most definitely, any time AEW uses “real” songs for wrestlers, it adds to the presentation, but after coming out to some version of “Flight of the Valkyries” for all of his WWE and AEW runs, keeping his current theme is totally acceptable… at least when he returns to the ring in six-to-eight weeks.