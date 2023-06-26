Heading into Forbidden Door II, one question rose above all others in the minds of AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling fans alike: who is the best wrestler in the world?

Now granted, there are a lot of performers who could take legitimate ownership of that title, including Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, who worked the third-to-last match on the card and delivered a classic, but on this night, Tony Khan and Gedo posited the question around two of the top stars to ever do it, the “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, aka “The Rainmaker.”

Taking the ring to the tones of Europe's “The Final Countdown,” which is a big you-know-what deal if you've kept up with Danielson's career, the “American Dragon” stood opposite arguably the greatest NJPW wrestler of the past decade – which, considering the talent that promotion has produced, is really saying something – and delivered what fans were hoping to see: a fast, hard-hitting affair that left few butts in seats throughout the arena, even if fans had to occasionally look away, like when Danielson faked having a seizure in order to lay out Okada.

Do you like technical showcases? This match checked that box.

Do you like high-flying spots that really feel like they mean something? This match checked that box too, with Okada vaulting the barricades to lay out the “American Dragon” using his track and field skills.

And ultimately, Okada made a business decision at the end of the contest, as he opted to tap out of a hybrid Lebelle Lock/armbar in order to preserve the Rainmaker for the G1 Tournament later this summer. If Gedo and Tony Khan are kind, they will run this one back in the future before Forbidden Door III.