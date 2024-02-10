The Jacksonville Jaguars looking to hire Tennessee Volunteers running backs coach Jerry Mack Jr. to staff.

Former HBCU head coach and University of Tennessee running back coach, Jerry Mack, is reportedly on the verge of joining the Jacksonville Jaguars staff per a report by Football Scoop. While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Mack is set to become an assistant to Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor under Head Coach Doug Pederson.



Jerry Mack began his coaching career in 2004 at Delta State, where he held multiple roles including running backs coach, assistant special teams coordinator, and video coordinator in 2005. Over the years, he made stops at Jackson State (2006-2007), Central Arkansas (2008-2009), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2010), Memphis University (2011), and South Alabama (2012-2013). During this time, he served as a wide receiver's coach, tight end coach, quarterback coach, or offensive coordinator at different institutions.

While on staff, Mack played a vital role at these institutions. As the wide receivers coach at South Alabama, three of his receivers finished in the top five for single-season receptions. In 2011, while working as the receivers coach at Memphis University, he had the privilege of coaching a receiver who achieved the second-highest single receptions in school history. At the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, as the Offensive Coordinator, Mack shattered 10 offensive school records, elevating the offense from 101st nationally ranked to 30th and 2nd in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).



Jerry Mack began his head coaching career in 2014 at North Carolina Central In his four-year tenure, Mack transformed the program into a powerhouse in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Under his leadership, NCCU won three MEAC championships from 2014 to 2016, achieving numerous accolades. In 2016, Mack was voted the HBCU Football Coach of the Year and holds the record for the most victories in three seasons for any head coach in NCCU history, with 24 wins. He also led his Eagles to the Celebration Bowl in 2016 but loss to Grambling 10-9.



After leaving a great legacy at NCCU, Mack took his talents to Rice University in 2018. There, he served as the offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, and assistant coach before transitioning to become the running backs coach for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2021-2024.



Jerry Mack aims to make his mark in the National Football League with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that ended the 2023 season with a 9-8 record after losing 5 out of their last 6 games and missing the playoffs.