Desmond Mason, the 2001 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, was arrested on Wednesday in Oklahoma on a charge of contempt of court, TheSpun reports. According to officials at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, the former NBA star was taken into custody just before noon, with the charge stemming from his ongoing divorce proceedings. After spending several hours behind bars, Mason was released at approximately 9:34 PM after posting a $50,000 bond.

Mason’s arrest made headlines not just because of his NBA past, but also due to his status as one of the most memorable figures from the early 2000s Dunk Contest. As a first-round pick in the 2000 NBA Draft, Mason’s high-flying style and dunking prowess earned him the title of Slam Dunk Champion in his rookie season. He famously defeated competitors like Baron Davis and Corey Maggette to claim the crown, and his victory cemented his place in NBA Dunk Contest history. Although Mason only competed once more—finishing second in 2003 to Jason Richardson—his 2001 win remained iconic, with many fans still remembering his electrifying dunks.

However, Mason’s latest public spotlight isn’t due to any athletic feat. Court documents reveal that his arrest was linked to his ongoing divorce case with his ex-wife, Andrea Mason. The former NBA player was allegedly ordered to appear at a court hearing but failed to do so, resulting in the contempt charge that led to his brief stint in jail. At 47 years old, Mason’s legal troubles add another layer to his post-NBA life, a career that spanned from 2000 to 2009. Over those years, Mason played for several teams, including the Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Sacramento Kings.

From Dunk Champion to Legal Drama

Mason’s NBA career, while not Hall of Fame-worthy, had its moments. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, and carved out a niche as an athletic forward capable of explosive scoring. Throughout his time in the league, Mason’s most notable achievement remained his dunk contest victory. The Texas native made $37.6 million during his professional basketball career, but life after basketball has taken a sharp turn toward legal issues.

The contempt charge is the latest chapter in what has been a tumultuous post-NBA life for the former All-Star dunker. While Mason was an undeniable force on the court during his playing days, his recent arrest highlights the personal challenges that have followed him into his 40s. His run-ins with the law, especially in connection to his divorce proceedings, paint a stark contrast to the high-flying dunks that made him a household name. As the legal battle continues, Mason’s future remains uncertain—both in the courts and in the public eye.

Whether or not Mason can resolve his legal woes, one thing remains clear: his place in NBA history, particularly in the annals of Slam Dunk Contest greatness, will always be a highlight of his career. Fans of Mason’s athleticism can only hope that this latest chapter doesn’t overshadow his legacy as one of the most memorable dunkers the NBA has ever seen.