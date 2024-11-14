In light of Kyle Singler's mental health battle, the NBPA sent a statement via the New York Post about how they're offering support to Singler.



“We are in contact with Kyle’s family,” the statement reads. “As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge.” A representative of the NBA told the New York Post that they've contacted Singler's family about the matter.



Singler posted to his Instagram account a very disturbing message which concerned many who saw it. In the nearly 90-second clip, he detailed a variety of topics. His battle with mental health, abuse, and neglect caught the eye of many.

“I need to make an announcement because I feel like my voice is getting silenced. Every day, s**t is being thrown my way,” he said. “I've been mistreated and abused. Neglected. Made into a mental example. I fear for my life. Everyday.”

The NBPA and its players send Kyle Singler their love

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love showered Singler in love and credited him for how he inspired the conversation about mental health. Also, current Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond commented on Singler's post saying, “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you.”

Singler's cry for help is a testament to how athletes struggle with mental health. For instance, DeMar DeRozan spoke about his struggles with mental health over the last few years. Also, Love himself has been a major advocate for mental health. He's spoken about his bouts with depression over his life, and his NBA career.

Going back to the 76ers big man, Drummond dropped a mental health admission last season while playing for the Chicago Bulls. He and Love have shown their support to Singler, as well as the entire players association. Hopefully, Singler can get the help he needs through his battle with mental health. He has support from every direction and players who have an understanding of what's happening.