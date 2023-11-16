Former Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova's tragic passing at 32 leaves the football community mourning.

The football world is mourning the untimely passing of former Zimbabwean international goalkeeper, George Chigova, who tragically passed away at the young age of 32. Chigova, affectionately known as “Zikeeper,” collapsed at his residence in South Africa, succumbing after bravely attempting a return to the sport following a heart attack earlier in the year.

During his illustrious career, Chigova left an indelible mark, earning 32 caps for Zimbabwe and representing his nation at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. His achievements included securing victories in the COSAFA Cup with Zimbabwe in both 2017 and 2018, contributing significantly to his country's footballing success.

Originally emerging from Dynamos in Zimbabwe, Chigova's exceptional goalkeeping skills and influence earned him the revered moniker of “Zikeeper” from his adoring fans. His professional journey took him to the highly competitive South African Premier Division, where he continued to showcase his talent while representing clubs such as SuperSport United and Polokwane City.

The sudden and tragic news of Chigova's passing prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fans and the wider football community. Messages poured in, reflecting deep sorrow and celebrating Chigova's legacy as a footballing figure cherished for his on-field brilliance and larger-than-life personality.

Amidst the sorrowful expressions, fans reminisced about Chigova's impact, expressing condolences and fond memories, describing him as a cherished character in the footballing world. The collective sentiment echoed a profound sense of loss for the gentle giant who had left an enduring impression with his exceptional goalkeeping abilities and his warm-hearted nature.

George Chigova's sudden departure has left an unmistakable void in the football fraternity, with admirers and supporters uniting to pay their respects to a player who transcended the sport. His legacy as a highly skilled goalkeeper and beloved personality within the football community will endure, producing quality African keepers like Edouard Mendy.