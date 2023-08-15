The Saudi Pro League has undergone a spectacular transformation this season, witnessing a parade of some of football's biggest stars joining Cristiano Ronaldo in its ranks, reported by goal.com. Clubs like Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad have pulled off stunning signings, turning the league into one of the most anticipated competitions in recent memory.

Leading the pack is Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid forward, who bid adieu to Spain and embraced a new challenge at Al-Ittihad. The French striker's move to the Middle East comes with a reported staggering annual wage of £172 million. Joining him is N'Golo Kante, another high-profile recruit from Chelsea, who will command £86.2 million annually. Meanwhile, Celtic's Jota is set to earn £10 million per year at the club.

Al-Ahli boasts a formidable attacking trio with Roberto Firmino, who departed Liverpool, Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, and Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. Firmino and Mahrez will command salaries of £17 million and £25.6 million, respectively, with Firmino already making an impact by netting a hat-trick in the opening fixture. The club also secured former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has also made strategic moves, reinforcing its midfield with signings like Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana. Sadio Mane, formerly of Liverpool, joined the club after an unsuccessful stint at Bayern Munich, with his earnings projected at £33 million per year.

Al-Hilal has significantly strengthened its squad with additions in various positions. Players like Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Malcolm have all contributed to the team's depth. With wages ranging from £15.6 million to £30 million, they bring both experience and talent to the table.

The allure of the Saudi Pro League could be attributed to several factors, including players seeking new challenges, financial rewards, and philanthropic motives. As the league gains global recognition and more football icons consider their future options, the landscape of the Saudi football scene continues to evolve, promising an exciting season ahead.