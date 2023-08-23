Former Jackson State baseball player Asher Akridge who transferred to Valdosta State was forced to cut his hair, per a video posted to TikTok on the player's account.

The video features a phone recording of a conversation between Akridge and a coach discussing a rule of the team that players' hair can't be under. a certain length. Akridge tells the coach that he complied with the rule but the coach says he hasn't. He also tells the coach that other players aren't held to the same standard as he is in reference to his hair.

“My hair is cut. I don't know why we're having this conversation,” Akridge says in the middle of the video.

“It's not short enough to be on the baseball team,” the coach replies.

Akridge responds in disbelief at the assertion asking how is it possible that he didn't cut his hair. The coach responded, “I'm the one that sets the rules. I can set whatever rule I want.”

The coach later says, “There's no wild force that could allow me to put you back on this baseball team. There's no way. It ain't gonna happen.”

The video went viral on TikTok, at the time of the publishing of this article getting over 403,000 views, 37,100+ likes, and over 4,000 shares. The video has also made its way to other social media and video-sharing platforms. Many posts in support of Akridge have cited the C.R.O.W.N. Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The bill passed on June 27, 2019 in California, the first state to pass such a bill addressing hair discrimination. However, efforts to pass a similar bill in Georgia but it has yet to become law. A bill (SB 266) was reintroduced in the State Senate in February.

Valdosta State has since responded to the video, per a report by Becky Taylor of the Valdosta Daily Times.

“VSU is aware of this video and is currently reviewing the situation,”

Taylor also reports that Akridge is not currently included in VSU's baseball roster for 2023 or 2024. However, official box scores posted on the university's athletics website do list Akridge. Baseball-Reference, a website that aggregates baseball statistics for college and professional teams, indicates that Akridge participated in just one game for Valdosta State in 2023.