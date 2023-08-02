Despite rumors, Ashley Robinson will remain the athletic director at Jackson State. The university released an interview with Robinson and a statement announcing the continued partnership. The announcement comes as rumors started to circulate around SWAC Media Day that Robinson would leave the defending SWAC champions to return to the Prairie View A&M University Panthers.

“AD Robinson is staying at Thee I Love, Jackson State University. We huddled up, as they say in sports, and we came out a winner,” says the acting university president Elayne Hayes-Anthony. “I am so pleased to have him as a part of my administration. We want him here because of his brilliant track record. He’s done so many things to elevate athletics, which is a part of our strategic plan. I’d like to encourage the entire JSU community to show up and show out for our student-athletes this season so we can continue to help them excel in and out of the classroom.”

Robinson spoke about his commitment to Jackson State, saying, “Jackson State is very special to me. It’s nothing like having support when you’re building an athletic department. A lot of athletics directors don’t have the support, and when you have the support of your president and your administration, that’s big. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I made a decision to stay here at Jackson State University, the support. You always want to be in a position where you can support your coaches and support your athletes, and President Anthony, you have put us in that position.”

It's official! Jackson State University Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony and Athletics Director and Vice President Ashley Robinson have confirmed @JacksonStateAD's continued leadership of the JSU Athletics program. 📰 | https://t.co/XOqs4MXKGO pic.twitter.com/SanRiVVyP1 — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) August 2, 2023

Robinson was hired to lead Jackson State as Director of Athletics in 2018. In his tenure, Robinson has made significant moves for the athletics program. The highlight of his athletics tenure is the hiring of Deion Sanders as head football coach of Jackson State in September 2020. The move led to two straight SWAC championships and two appearances in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. The partnership of Sanders and Robinson led Jackson State to be one of the more well-known athletic programs in the country.