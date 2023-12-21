Former PSG star Ezequiel Lavezzi's hospitalization in Uruguay sparks conflicting reports, leaving the football world in suspense.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) icon, Ezequiel Lavezzi, is in the headlines recently for unfortunate reasons. Reports of his hospitalization in Uruguay paint a conflicting picture, leaving the football world puzzled about the circumstances surrounding his abdominal wound. This incident just comes a few days after PSG goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier was victim of violent burglary.

Initial reports from TYC Sports suggested a mundane accident, indicating that Lavezzi had suffered the injury after a fall while attempting to change a light bulb, a scenario painted by family sources. However, a more alarming narrative emerged from El Observador, hinting at a stabbing incident during a late-night gathering in Jose Ignacio, with suggestions of a dispute over finances as the underlying cause.

Amid these conflicting versions, local authorities have refrained from confirming the exact nature of the incident, adding layers of uncertainty about the severity of Lavezzi's condition. Reports mention a broken collarbone, attributing it to the fall or subsequent impact with furniture during the episode.

Having retired from professional football for four years, Lavezzi has embraced a globetrotting lifestyle and social engagements, straying from the spotlight since his time with Chinese club Hebei FC.

While FM Gente corroborates his hospitalization alongside his girlfriend, the enigma shrouding the circumstances of the incident persists, fueling speculation and worry among his admirers and the wider football community.

The sudden and unexpected hospitalization of the PSG legend has triggered a wave of concern and curiosity. As fans and the football fraternity await official updates on Lavezzi's health, the ambiguity surrounding this distressing event amplifies the intrigue. It deepens the apprehension among those following the revered footballer's post-retirement journey.