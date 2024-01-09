Jay Wright is just fine with where he is.

Jay Wright is a college basketball legend and an even bigger one in the eyes of Villanova Wildcats fans. The former Villanova basketball head coach will likely be welcomed back with open arms by the program if he ever decides to come back and help the program, but it doesn't seem like there's an itch to return that he feels needs scratching.

“I really don’t miss coaching,” Wright said about his chances of going back to coaching again (h/t Jeff Goodman of The Messenger). “I don’t. I enjoy really being able to experience all the great parts of being at Villanova, spending time with people, going to games and Mass, and not being responsible for the state of the program.”

Wright retired as head coach of Villanova basketball at the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season. That season, he steered the Wildcats to a Final Four appearance and a 30-8 record. During his long stint as Villanova's mentor, the Wildcats won two national titles and reached the national semifinals a total of four times. He stepped down from his job widely regarded as one of the greatest head coaches in the history of college basketball, an icon who turned the Wildcats into a national powerhouse.

Wright is still just 62 years old, but it's probably safe to say that he's completely moved on from coaching.

“I know enough to know crazy things can happen, but I’m done,” Wright added. “It’s fun watching the games, talking ball. The game’s over and you’re done.”