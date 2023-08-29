F1 23 comes out with a new challenge this week, which pits you against Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen. The new F1 game from Codemasters launched a new update this week. Included in the update was a brand new mode that sees you racing against the best driver in the league right now.

Verstappen, the back-to-back Formula One Champion, is well on his way to earn his third straight after an amazing 2023 season. Out of 13 races, he's finished 1st in 11, with two top three finishes. Unless disaster strikes, he'll easily take first place while helping Red Bull win the Constructor's Championship as well.

F1 23 Introduces the first Pro Challenge, which tasks you, the player, with beating the times set by real F1 drivers. Today, the Max Verstappen Pro Challenge begins with a reward to unlock his unique Dutch GP helmet. EA Sports's official F1 23 page posted this video starring Verstappen.

The video shows Verstappen taking on the challenge and finishing with a time of 1:10:621. Throughout the video, Verstappen even gives different tips on the track, and generally describes some of the turns and corners.

Can you beat @Max33Verstappen on #F123? ⏱ Introducing the first #ProChallenge, a series of laps set by @F1 drivers ⭐ Beat Max in the special F1® World event from Aug 29-Sep 4 and unlock his #DutchGP helmet 🇳🇱 ▶ F1 World > Play > Solo & Multiplayer > Pro Challenge pic.twitter.com/Oxe5yBDwsR — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) August 25, 2023

F1 23 Max Verstappen Pro Challenge – Rules & How To Play

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The F1 23 Pro Challenge takes place on the Zandvoort Circuit. The challenge is simple. You must beat Max Verstappen's time of 1:10:621. Completing the challenge earns you the reward. But remember, the challenge takes place between August 29th-September 4th.

Verstappen just took first place at the Zandvoort Circuit during the Dutch Grand Prix that took place this weekend. Players certainly have a challenge on their hands, considering they'll have to take on the most competitive driver in F1 right now.

How To Play The Max Verstappen Pro Challenge

From the F1 World Menu, select Play > Solo & Multiplayer > Pro Challenge. After that, you're free to take the reigning champ on for the chance to earn his Dutch GP helmet.

Feel free to check out the new Patch 1.10 notes, which includes the addition of AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo. Nyck De Vries is no longer available in F1 23. Additionally, the update includes multiple gameplay improvements and bug fixes.

For more gaming and Formula One news, visit ClutchPoints.