Fortnite Guides: How to get the Dragon Ball Z Skins in Fortnite

Fortnite finally has enough Dragon Balls to fulfill our DBZ Fortnite Skins wishes. Here’s how you can get the Dragon Ball Z Skins in Fortnite – Goku Skin and Outfit and Vegeta Skin and Outfit. On top of that, there are a couple of DBZ shenanigans in Fortnite right now, like being doing Kamehamehas and going full-on Super Saiyan. Check out all these new features below.

Brace yourselves for total destruction in the battle royale island as the Saiyans have officially made their way into Fortnite. Here’s a full guide on how to acquire the Dragon Ball Z Fortnite skins in the item shop.

Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are now officially in Fortnite’s item shop. Each of the skins’ prices varies from one another because of the extra cosmetics they come with, here’s a full list:

Son Goku – 2,000 V-Bucks Goku’s Charging Up Built-In Emote Power Pole (Back Bling) Power Pole (Harvesting Tool)



Vegeta – 1,800 V-Bucks Vegeta’s Charging Up Built-In Emote Beerus – 1,500 V-Bucks The Seer Fish (Back Bling)



Bulma – 1,200 V-Bucks

Aside from these skins are also other gears from the Dragon Ball Z universe in the Fortnite item shop. The Dragon Ball gear features 2 gliders such as Goku’s Nimbus Cloud and Vegeta’s Space Pod both costing 800 V-Bucks. Then there’s Master Roshi’s Kamesennin’s Staff and Shell that come together as a set for 600 V-Bucks. Finally, there’s the Fusion! HAH!!! Synced Emote which costs 400 V-Bucks. Players will be able to save 800 V-Bucks if they decide to purchase the Dragon Ball Gear Bundle that contains all these cosmetics.

Speaking of bundles, there are also 2 other bundles that feature the 4 main skins. Here’s a full list of both bundles:

Goku & Beerus Bundle (2,700 V-Bucks):

Son Goku (Outfit)

Beerus (Outfit)

Power Pole (Back Bling)

Power Pole (Harvesting Tool)

The Seer Fish (Back Bling)

Power Unleashed (Loading Screen)

Goku’s Charging Up (Built-In Emote)

Vegeta & Bulma Bundle (2,300 V-Bucks):

Vegeta (Outfit)

Bulma (Outfit)

Vegeta’s Charging Up (Built-In Emote)

Honestly speaking, the DBZ set of Fortnite skins is something you do not want to miss out on especially Goku and Vegeta. Both Saiyans have the Charging Up built-in emote which also features their iconic charge-up battle cries. You just know that the battle is about to get intense when you hear both of them scream from the top of their lungs. While it’s also funny to see Goku, Vegeta, and Beerus wielding guns (because we’ve seen Bulma use them in the anime already so there’s nothing special to that), what’s more amazing (and broken as you can see in this video and the video below) is that they can do the Kamehame – at least during the event (which we detail below).

What makes the debut of the Dragon Ball universe in Fortnite even more special is the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed event. It’s a special event wherein players can acquire exclusive Dragon Ball cosmetics free of charge. All you need to do is to increase your power level by completing Dragon Ball quests. A couple of notable cosmetics rewards on the list are the Boosting Ki Emote and the Charging Up Emote. These emotes somehow give players who didn’t purchase the skins a taste of what it’s like to be a Dragon Ball Z fighter. Lastly, once players find all 7 Dragon Balls, similar to the show, you can permanently summon Shenron as your glider.

Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are now available in Fornite’s item shop. While the Dragon Ball Power Unleased event will last until August 30.