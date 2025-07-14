If there's one athlete who would truly enjoy the new “Superman” movie, it's NBA legend Dwight Howard.

In fact, that's exactly how he felt after watching it—twice.

Howard gave himself the nickname “Superman” during his illustrious basketball career. While he received flak for stealing it from fellow NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year stuck with it, resulting in the two superstar centers beefing for several years.

When asked about the James Gunn-directed film, which was previously titled “Superman: Legacy,” Howard said it felt close to home.

“It was relatable. It had some things going on at home, in my life, where Superman trusted everybody,” the eight-time All-Star said in a video posted on X.

Dwight Howard said he's seen the new #SUPERMAN twice! "It was relatable. It had some things going on at home, in my life, where Superman trusted everybody." He also told me "the OG Christopher Reeve" is his favorite SUPERMAN and then himself, "the Black Superman" pic.twitter.com/C3EWqIR25w — David Astramskas (@redapples) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Superman,” produced by Warner Bros., has hogged the entertainment headlines following its release last week. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, it has already garnered $217 million at the global box office.

It's hard to ascertain what the 39-year-old Howard, who's currently playing in the BIG3, was specifically referring to. Still, it's no secret that he's experienced several personal issues over the years, including legal battles and relationship challenges.

During his prime, Howard was indeed Superman for the Orlando Magic. He led them to the 2009 NBA Finals before bowing out against the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers in five games. After bouncing around the league, he finally won a ring with the Lakers in 2020.

For a long stretch, Howard was widely considered the NBA's best center. He was named to the All-NBA First Team for five straight seasons from 2008 to 2012, and many were shocked that he wasn't included in the NBA 75 Greatest Players.

In April, it was announced that Howard was elected as a first-ballot member of the Hall of Fame. He will be part of the Class of 2025, along with fellow NBA great Carmelo Anthony and WNBA icons Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles, among others.

In a plot twist that could rival any “Superman” movie, O'Neal has agreed to walk out Howard during his induction ceremony.