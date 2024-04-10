Fortnite is teaming up with Avatar: The Last Airbender for a special event starting this Friday, April 12. This collaboration, similar to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event from last season, will feature a special mini-pass packed with 24 Avatar-themed rewards.
Fornite's Avatar Mini-Pass Rewards Unveiled
The mini-pass offers two tiers: free and paid. The free track caters to both casual players and die-hard Avatar fans alike. Score some epic loot like the “Elemental Cycle” spray showcasing all four elements, a hilarious “My Cabbages!” emote for channeling your inner Cabbage Merchant, and the oh-so-coveted Appa glider – soar across the map in style on Aang's loyal bison companion. Other free rewards include a Sokka's Space Sword pickaxe, a Four Elements loading screen to personalize your profile, and tier skips to progress faster through the pass.
For those seeking the ultimate Avatar experience, the premium track (priced at 1,000 V-Bucks) unlocks even more goodies. Suit up as Aang himself with both his regular outfit and the awe-inspiring Avatar State skin. Master the airbending techniques with Aang's Air Sphere emote and the Air Nomad Staff pickaxe. Rep your fandom with the Avatar Aang spray and a special Aang banner icon. The premium track also includes a delightful Momo Messenger back bling to have Aang's furry friend by your side, and tier skips to accelerate your progress.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK 🔥
• New Skins, Collabs & Avatar skins including Katara & Aang
• Avatar Mini Pass w/ Aang & Appa, starts on 12th & ends May 3rd
• 3 New Avatar Mythics (unless scrapped)
• Possible release of the new Tactical AR
• New Fortnite LEGO Styles & Rocket… pic.twitter.com/ix6d2ZmyZY
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 7, 2024
The Avatar festivities don't stop there as rumors suggest that during the mini-pass duration, which runs until May 3rd, even more Avatar-themed Mythical weapons and a brand new Tactical AR might be added to the game.
Additionally, if you already own this season's battle pass, you can unlock two Korra skins and other Avatar-themed items by completing specific quests. The Fortnite shop is currently stocked with character bundles for Katara, Toph, and Zuko, each priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, allowing you to play as your favorite Avatar characters right away.
More Than Bending Elements: Coachella & Planet Of The Apes On The Horizon
Beyond the Avatar realm, Fortnite just announced a collaboration with the iconic music festival Coachella. Get ready to rock out with Coachella-themed skins for Horizon and Cosma hitting the shop Thursday, April 11. This musical mayhem extends to a reactive back bling, pickaxe, and even a weapon wrap, all inspired by the vibrant festival atmosphere.
And whispers on the Fortnite winds hint at a potential future crossover with Planet of the Apes, possibly coinciding with the release of the franchise's next movie in May. While details are scarce, this collaboration could introduce a whole new layer of excitement to the game.
So, whether you're a seasoned Avatar fan, a music festival enthusiast, or simply looking for a fresh wave of content in Fortnite, this upcoming season promises a thrilling experience filled with epic battles, legendary characters, and electrifying collaborations.
Fortnite Avatar Event Full List Of Rewards
The Avatar: The Last Airbender mini-pass for Fortnite brings a ton of cool items to the game! Whether you're a free-to-play player or ready to drop some V-Bucks, there's something for everyone. Let's take a closer look at all the epic loot you can unlock in both the free and paid tiers of the mini-pass:
Free Rewards:
- Elemental Cycle spray
- Dramyin guitar
- The Four Elements loading screen
- My Cabbages! emote
- Laughing Toph emoji
- Sokka's Space Sword pickaxe
- Four Elements Banner back bling
- Appa glider
- Four tier skips
Paid Rewards:
- Baffled Aang emoji
- Aang banner icon
- Aang's Air Sphere emote
- Momo Messenger back bling
- Avatar Aang spray
- Air Nomad Staff pickaxe
- Avatar State Aang skin
- Regular Aang skin
- Four tier skips
