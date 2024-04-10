Fortnite is teaming up with Avatar: The Last Airbender for a special event starting this Friday, April 12. This collaboration, similar to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event from last season, will feature a special mini-pass packed with 24 Avatar-themed rewards.

Fornite's Avatar Mini-Pass Rewards Unveiled

The mini-pass offers two tiers: free and paid. The free track caters to both casual players and die-hard Avatar fans alike. Score some epic loot like the “Elemental Cycle” spray showcasing all four elements, a hilarious “My Cabbages!” emote for channeling your inner Cabbage Merchant, and the oh-so-coveted Appa glider – soar across the map in style on Aang's loyal bison companion. Other free rewards include a Sokka's Space Sword pickaxe, a Four Elements loading screen to personalize your profile, and tier skips to progress faster through the pass.

For those seeking the ultimate Avatar experience, the premium track (priced at 1,000 V-Bucks) unlocks even more goodies. Suit up as Aang himself with both his regular outfit and the awe-inspiring Avatar State skin. Master the airbending techniques with Aang's Air Sphere emote and the Air Nomad Staff pickaxe. Rep your fandom with the Avatar Aang spray and a special Aang banner icon. The premium track also includes a delightful Momo Messenger back bling to have Aang's furry friend by your side, and tier skips to accelerate your progress.

The Avatar festivities don't stop there as rumors suggest that during the mini-pass duration, which runs until May 3rd, even more Avatar-themed Mythical weapons and a brand new Tactical AR might be added to the game.

Additionally, if you already own this season's battle pass, you can unlock two Korra skins and other Avatar-themed items by completing specific quests. The Fortnite shop is currently stocked with character bundles for Katara, Toph, and Zuko, each priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, allowing you to play as your favorite Avatar characters right away.

More Than Bending Elements: Coachella &  Planet Of The Apes On The Horizon

Beyond the Avatar realm, Fortnite just announced a collaboration with the iconic music festival Coachella. Get ready to rock out with Coachella-themed skins for Horizon and Cosma hitting the shop Thursday, April 11. This musical mayhem extends to a reactive back bling, pickaxe, and even a weapon wrap, all inspired by the vibrant festival atmosphere.

And whispers on the Fortnite winds hint at a potential future crossover with Planet of the Apes, possibly coinciding with the release of the franchise's next movie in May. While details are scarce, this collaboration could introduce a whole new layer of excitement to the game.

So, whether you're a seasoned Avatar fan, a music festival enthusiast, or simply looking for a fresh wave of content in Fortnite, this upcoming season promises a thrilling experience filled with epic battles, legendary characters, and electrifying collaborations.

Fortnite Avatar Event Full List Of Rewards

The Avatar: The Last Airbender mini-pass for Fortnite brings a ton of cool items to the game! Whether you're a free-to-play player or ready to drop some V-Bucks, there's something for everyone. Let's take a closer look at all the epic loot you can unlock in both the free and paid tiers of the mini-pass:

Free Rewards: 

  • Elemental Cycle spray
  • Dramyin guitar
  • The Four Elements loading screen
  • My Cabbages! emote
  • Laughing Toph emoji
  • Sokka's Space Sword pickaxe
  • Four Elements Banner back bling
  • Appa glider
  • Four tier skips

Paid Rewards: 

  • Baffled Aang emoji
  • Aang banner icon
  • Aang's Air Sphere emote
  • Momo Messenger back bling
  • Avatar Aang spray
  • Air Nomad Staff pickaxe
  • Avatar State Aang skin
  • Regular Aang skin
  • Four tier skips

