The Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles in a massive afternoon matchup in Week 17. While Josh Allen has been cleared to play after nursing a foot issue, he will be without a huge target. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is out for the game with a knee injury, per a team report.

Kincaid had just one target in Week 16's game against the Cleveland Browns and did not secure the grab. On top of that, wide receiver Keon Coleman is a healthy scratch for the fourth time this season and the second consecutive week. Kincaid missed three games earlier in the year due to a hamstring injury.

Kincaid has been a red-zone monster for the Bills this season, catching five touchdowns in 11 games. In his first two seasons, he only racked up four touchdowns in 29 games. Needing the win in the division race and going up against a tough Eagles defense, someone will have to step up in the red zone.

Article Continues Below

The Bills needed a similar superhero performance in Week 16 against the Browns, especially with Allen nursing his foot injury. James Cook was the one who stepped up with 134 total yards and two touchdowns, helping secure the win. The running back leads the league with over 1,500 yards on the ground.

The Bills entered Week 17 one game behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East race. Even after their comeback win in Foxborough two weeks ago, they need to win out and get help from the Pats to secure their sixth consecutive division title. They did not get that help from the New York Jets on Sunday, who were smashed by New England on Sunday.

The Bills play the marquee Sunday game against the Eagles, but won't have Kincaid for their red-zone needs. Can they pick up the win regardless?