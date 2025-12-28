The New York Jets' 2025 season has been over for a while, but in a Week 17 division game against the New England Patriots, it's become even more obvious just how bad things are. Within minutes of the game's start, Drake Maye and company rolled down the field and scored. Brady Cook did not respond well, going just 3-of-6 for 24 yards with an interception over the next several drives.

With the Jets in shambles, most fans, and even the media covering the team, are ready to look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. That is where the team will have the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback. This year, that prospect is Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, which is why Zack Rosenblatt, Jets beat reporter for The Athletic, is trying to get #MeltdownForMendoza trending.

Cook and company are executing the #MeltdownForMendoza strategy to perfection in the first half of the Jets-Patriots Week 17 game. With three minutes left in the first half as of publication, the Patriots are up 28-3.

Article Continues Below

The biggest problem with having a #MltdownForMendoza is that the Jets will still need some help to get the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With just two wins apiece, the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders currently have the inside track at taking the top selection.

There is some good news, though. The Raiders and Giants play each other in Week 17, so at least one of those teams will join the Jets with three wins (unless, of course, both teams are so bad that they tie 0-0).