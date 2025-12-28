Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was forced to leave the Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early after sustaining an injury. It's another hurdle for the Miami Dolphins star, and the fanbase is seemingly growing tired of Waddle.

The team officially ruled the 27-year-old wideout questionable to return with a rib injury. It's said the injury occurred in the first quarter, but the Dolphins removed him from the contest in the second quarter.

“Injury Update | Jaylen Waddle has a rib injury and is questionable to return.”

Waddle did eventually return to the contest, though, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. He managed to get back on the field while linebacker Chop Robinson was ruled out.

“Chop Robinson has been downgraded to out. Jaylen Waddle looks like he's able to return.”

Despite that, Dolphins fans, sports bettors, and fantasy football enthusiasts couldn't help but complain about Waddle's injury. The timing of the situation just added to the rumors of the team potentially trading the former first-round pick. Meanwhile, bettors and fantasy football players are upset that his absence is ruining their chances to win money and their leagues.

“I think it's time to move on from Waddle. Put [him] on the [trading] block for draft picks this year. It's only going to get worse from now on,” said one fan.

Article Continues Below

Another user stated, “Is Waddle really done for the game after doing absolutely nothing?? Pathetic.”

“Jaylen Waddle is the NFL's Anthony Davis,” claimed one individual.

This person proclaimed,” Jaylen Waddle is softer than soft serve.”

“Jaylen Waddle is the most useless WR in football. Complete fraud and bust,” said another user.

Although many are complaining about Waddle's injury woes, he hasn't missed many games in his five-year career. The Dolphins' wide receiver has played in 14 games or more every year of his career so far. But statistically speaking, his numbers have seemingly gone down since his best campaign in 2022. Jaylen Waddle entered Sunday's contest with 64 receptions, 910 yards, and six touchdowns.