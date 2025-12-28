The Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. They still need help to make it in, causing backup tight end Charlie Kolar to attempt to inspire Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens need the Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers to keep their postseason odds alive for at least one more week. Kolar was aware of the situation and did his best to jokingly urge Garrett, who needs just one sack to break the NFL single-season record.

“Someone in the Browns locker room go tell Myles Garrett he's overrated and there's absolutely NO WAY he gets to 30 sacks today,” Kolar tweeted.

Garrett entered Week 17 with 22 sacks, just a half-sack shy of tying the NFL record, which is currently owned by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. He would need eight sacks to reach the lofty goal Kolar set for him, which would break the single-game record.

Article Continues Below

Garrett will not get eight sacks, but he will play a significant role if the Browns pull off the Week 17 upset. The 29-year-old has at least 0.5 sacks in all three of Cleveland's wins this season.

The Steelers and Browns enter the game with inverse momentum, with Pittsburgh still vying for a postseason berth and Cleveland already eliminated. The Steelers entered the week on a three-game win streak, while the Browns have not won since Week 12.

Regardless, the Ravens need the Steelers to lose the remainder of their regular season games to have a shot at making the playoffs. If the Browns get the job done, Pittsburgh will host Baltimore in Week 18 with the winner clinching the AFC North and heading to the postseason.