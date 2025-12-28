The Miami Dolphins ended the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied 7-7. Miami's score was an impressive 63-yard pass from Quinn Ewers, who connected with wide receiver Theo Wease.

That play happened to be the longest play from scrimmage all season for the Dolphins, according to Davis Furones of the Sun Sentinel. It was also Ewers' first touchdown pass of his career, and Wease's first touchdown catch of his career.

“That Ewers-to-Wease TD was the Dolphins' longest play from scrimmage all season (63 yards).”

First NFL regular season TD pass for Quinn Ewers and first regular season TD catch for Theo Wease!pic.twitter.com/7sUpZjAfs5 https://t.co/CHgXXdOeYw — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dolphins benched Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Ewers back in Week 15. Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers is the seventh-round rookie's third start of his NFL career. He entered the Week 17 matchup with 313 passing yards and two interceptions while completing 65.8% of his pass attempts.

After handing the reins to Quinn Ewers, Miami very well could be seeking a new quarterback for next year. However, Tua Tagovailoa's contract will make things a bit difficult for the front office. The 27-year-old quarterback is currently in a four-year, $212.4 million contract. Cutting him after this season would give the Dolphins $99.2 million in dead cap.

Whatever the franchise does with the quarterback position, Quinn Ewers could be competing for the starting role for next season. Some rumors are claiming the Dolphins could make a trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft for a quarterback. But nothing is set in stone just yet. But he's at least expected to finish the campaign leading the way for the offense, giving him a chance to prove himself at the professional level.