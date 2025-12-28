The Seattle Seahawks are attempting to inch closer to clinching the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. However, they may have to go the rest of their Week 17 battle against the Carolina Panthers without Rashid Shaheed.

The wide receiver has left the game and is now being evaluated for concussion, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. He is now questionable to return.

WR/Pro Bowl kick returner Rashid Shaheed going into #Seahawks locker room during play early 2Q at Carolina. He’s being evaluated for a possible concussion. Former Seattle CB Mike Jackson threw him well out of bounds following a catch late 1Q. Team says questionable to return pic.twitter.com/ABn84z3VBL — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shaheed had yet to make much of an impact against the Panthers, although he did catch his only target for eight yards. However, the Seahawks know he is a big play waiting to happen. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol if he wants to return to the game. Regardless, Seattle will be closely monitoring the receiver and his head injury.

The Seahawks acquired Shaheed at the deadline in a trade from the New Orleans Saints in hopes for an extra spark. He hasn't had the breakout Seattle was hoping for, catching 13 passes for 178 scoreless yards entering Week 17. However, he has been a beast on special teams, returning both a kick and a punt for a touchdown since his arrival in Seattle.

As the Seahawks prepare for the playoffs, Shaheed is penciled in as a key part of the offense behind top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But he'll first need to get past any concussion problems before quarterback Sam Darnold can target him in the passing game. Once the receiver undergoes more tests, the Seahawks will have more answers. For now, they'll have to try and take down the Panthers without Shaheed on the field

UPDATE: Shaheed has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, via Panthers reporter Darin Gantt. Seattle's biggest fears were confirmed. While his loss will be massive against the Panthers, it'll be worse if it extends into the playoffs. The Seahawks will hope Shaheed can make his return sooner rather than later.