The Morgan State University Bears have had a rich history of producing talented football players who have reached the apex of professional football. Under the leadership of legendary coaches such as Eddie Hurt and Earl “Papa Bear” Banks, 53 Morgan State Bears have played professionally with 39 of those players getting opportunities in the NFL.

Four former Bears have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Today, we spotlight the trailblazing alumni of Morgan State who achieved one of football's highest honors.

Len Ford

Len Ford played for one season at Morgan State under head coach Eddie Hurt. Standing at 6'5″, he also played on the institution's basketball team, starting at center. The Bears basketball team in Ford's time on the team even won a championship. Ford left Morgan State after he joined the U.S. Navy. He then transferred to the University of Michigan.

Ford played for Michigan for three seasons including the 1947 season, which many consider the best team in Michigan history. The 1947 Wolverines team finished with a 10-0 record and shared the title of the 1947 College Football Champions with Notre Dame.

Despite his talent, Ford wasn't selected in the 1948 NFL draft. However, he was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1948 AAFC Draft by the Los Angeles Dons. After playing for two seasons with the Dons, Ford transitioned to the NFL when his team merged with the Cleveland Browns in 1950.

His career took a dynamic turn with the Browns as he was transformed into a defensive end, a role in which he excelled spectacularly. Ford was a key component of the Browns' dominant defense, which won three Super Bowls in 1950, 1954, and 1955.

Ford earned four Pro Bowl selections and was selected to be on the NFL 1950s All-Decade Team. Ford was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976.

Leroy Kelly

Kelly was a standout athlete that was afforded a partial scholarship to attend Morgan State and a job. He played under legendary coach Earl Banks, who tried him at quarterback before placing him at the runningback position. He saw immense success in his four years with the Bears, playing on both offense and defense while also emerging as a team leader in his senior season. In his time with Morgan State, they won the 1962 CIAA Championship.

He got significant interest from a few NFL teams at the time such as the Baltimore Colts but many teams passed on him because of his size. However, the Cleveland Browns took a chance on Kelly and drafted him in the 8th round of the 1964 NFL Draft. When Jim Brown retired, Kelly served as his successor and led the team to immense success. He led the NFL in rushing for two seasons, 1967 and 1968, and in touchdowns from 1966 to 1968.

He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was selected First-Team All-Pro three times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Willie Lanier

Willie Lanier played under Earl Banks for the Morgan State Bears. Coming out of high school, he only received a scholarship offer from Virginia State University but eventually ended up with the Bears. To attend Morgan State he had to take an entrance exam that he ultimately passed and scored in the top 10% of all participants. Although there were no academic scholarships available, Banks was able to secure one for him

Lanier was soon named co-captain of the Bears football team and the captain his senior year. He played every defensive snap and even played on the offensive line. Lanier's 1965 team held opponents to 732 yards in total offense throughout the entire season. The defense was the key of a 32-game winning streak and two bowl game appearances with Lanier's skills as an offensive lineman and linebacker being a key feature of their success.

After his immense success at Morgan State, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1967 NFL draft with the 50th pick. He played for the Chiefs for 11 seasons, becoming one of the top linebackers in the NFL. He aided in the Chief's winning Super Bowl IV in 1970 and was named to eight Pro Bowls and was selected First-Team All-Pro four times. He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Rosey Brown

Roosevelt “Rosey” Brown played for Morgan State under Eddie Hurt in 1951 & 1952. He was an adept offensive lineman who received significant honors in his time playing with the Bears, including being named an All-CIAA Selection in both of his seasons and being selected as a first-team offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Courier in 1952.

Upon graduation, he was drafted by the New York Giants with the 322nd pick in the 27th round of the 1953 NFL Draft. He played for the Giants from 1953 to 1965 and was a key piece of their offensive line, blocking for the running back trio of Mel Triplett, Alex Webster, and Frank Gifford. His exceptional offensive line play aided the Giants in winning six division championships and ultimately winning a championship in 1956.

Brown was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro six times. He was also named to the NFL 1950s All-Decade Team NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and vNFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and was inducted into the New York Giants Ring of Honor.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1974.