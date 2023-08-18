Jackson State University boasts a rich history of producing NFL players, who not only succeed at the collegiate level but also bring incredible production in the Pros. From the electrifying Lem Barney to the iconic Walter Payton, these players showcased unmatched talent, inspiring countless others. They showed that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are awesome breeding grounds for football greats.

As we approach the MEAC/SWAC challenge, let's shine a spotlight on the four Jackson State University alumni enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lem Barney

Lem Barney's journey to Jackson State University was characterized by his exceptional skills on the football field. He played for the Tigers from 1964-1966 and made a huge impact as a defensive back. He totaled 26 interceptions for his career, drawing the attention of NFL scouts. He was selected in the 1967 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions with the 34th pick.

During his tenure as a Lions cornerback from 1967-1977, Barney's performance was truly spectacular. He earned impressive seven Pro Bowl selections and numerous accolades such as the 1967 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Barney was adept at reading opposing quarterbacks with pinpoint accuracy as he amassed a remarkable total of 56 interceptions, leaving a lasting impact on the game. Barney was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1992.

Walter Payton

Walter Payton is considered by many as the best running back in NFL history. However, his greatness started at Jackson State University. Payton played for the Tigers from 1971-1974 alongside fellow future NFL Hall of Famers Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater. He rushed for 3,600 yards and scored 65 touchdowns in his four seasons with Jackson State. Upon graduating with a degree in Mass Communications, Payton declared for the NFL Draft. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the fourth pick in 1975.

Payton's time with the Chicago Bears was legendary. He achieved nine Pro Bowl selections, a victory in Super Bowl XX, and countless records that have yet to be broken. He won NFL MVP in 1977 which was the best season of his career. He rushed for 1,852 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993,

Robert “Dr. Doom” Brazile

Brazile played alongside Walter Payton during his time at Jackson State. In his time with the Tigers, his position from tight end to linebacker. The move proved to be prosperous for him, as he set a school record with 129 solo tackles in the 1974 season. His play drew the eye of NFL scouts. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers with the sixth pick in the 1975 NFL Draft, two spots below his fellow Tiger Walter Payton.

Brazile earned several accolades in his NFL career including seven Pro Bowl selections and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1975. He ended his nine-year career with the Houston Oilers with career numbers of 1,261 tackles, 48 sacks, and 13 interceptions. Robert Brazile was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jackie Slater

Jackie Slater played three seasons at Jackson State University after being personally recruited by Walter Payton. Slater played offensive tackle and blocked for Payton. He eventually went on to be drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 86th pick in 1976, where he would block for another Hall of Fame running back in Eric Dickerson.

Slater's play with the Rams for 20 seasons earned him seven-time Pro Bowl selections. He also is a great symbol of durability. Slater played in 259 games and started in 211 of them. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.