Two undefeated teams face off as France faces Canada. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a France-Canada prediction and pick.

Canadian coach Bev Priestman has been banned for one year by FIFA for the spying incident. Canada will also be deducted six points from the Paris Games.

France started their Olympic games with a dominating first half against Colombia. They scored in the sixth minute of the game on a goal from Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Kenza Dali would score in the 18th minute, and then Katoto would add another goal in the 42nd minute. Still, they would allow two goals in the second half. France would hold on to win the game 3-2. Meanwhile, Canada allowed an early goal in their game with New Zealand. Mackenzie Barry scored in the 13th minute of the game, falling behind to New Zealand. Canada would tie the game with a goal from Cloe Lacasse in stoppage time of the first half. Then in the second half, Evelyne Viens scored in the 79th minute to take the lead. They would go on to win the game 2-1.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-Canada Odds

France: -195

Canada: +550

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 goals: -110

Under 2.5 goals: -122

How to Watch France vs. Canada in Saint-Etienne

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: Peacock

Why France Will Win

Marie-Antoinette Katoto will be the primary focus of the French attack. She has been great for France. Katoto has played in 31 matches scoring 23 times and having three assists. She has 1.2 goals per 90 minutes of play for Katoto. Katoto scored in the sixth minute of the game on the first shot of the game and then had her shot saved in the 12th minute. She would score in the first half and then assisted an attempt in the second She will be aided by her Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kadidiatou Diani. She is a stellar scorer as well. In the 2023 World Cup Diani had four goals and three assists in five starts. She found her teammate Katoto for the assist on her second goal of the game.

Kenza Dali will also be a factor to contend with at these games. She has scored multiple times for the French national team and was solid in the first game of the Olympics. She assisted an attempt by Katoto in the 12th minute. Then, she scored in the 18th minute and assisted another attempt in the 22nd minute. In the second half, she would have another shot blocked, but it was a great first outing for Dali.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is expected to be in goal for France. In recent Euro qualifying, she has had five clean sheets in five starts. Further, in the 2023 World Cup, she stopped six of ten shots on target, plus took two clean sheets. She was not great in the first game, allowing two goals on just four shots on target.

Why Canada Will Win

Adriana Leon will be leading this Canadian attack. Leon was also the only goal scorer for Canadia in the 2024 World Cup, scoring once in three games. In 24 starts for the national team in her career, she has 20 goals and four assists. Leon was also solid in the first game with New Zealand. She had two shots on target, and created two other scoring chances, with one being saved. Cloe Lacasse was also solid. She had an attempt saved in the 42nd minute, and then scored in stopped time of the first half.

Jordyn Huitema would be the sub for Cloe Lacasse when she left the game. She has seven career goals in 19 starts for Canada, including four in her first-ever competitions back in 2016 as a 16-year-old. Just four minutes into her time into the game, she had a goal attempt, but it missed just to the left. It would be her only attempt at the game. Evelyn Vines also was solid as a sub. She assisted an attempt in the 72nd minute and then would score in the 79th. Further, she had an attempt saved in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the second half.

Kailen Sheridan is expected to be in goal for Canada. She was good in limited attempts against her in the game with New Zealand. She stopped one of the two attempts on goal in her game with New Zealand.

Final France-Canada Prediction & Pick

While Canada took a victory against New Zealand, it was a struggle for most of the game. They allowed an early goal but did do a good job of stopping pressure from New Zealand. Still, France is going to provide a completely different level of pressure. It will be too much for Canada to withstand as France will get the win.

Final France-Canada Prediction & Pick: France (-195)