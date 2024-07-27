Two teams looking for their first win at the 2024 Olympics face off as Australia and Zambia. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with an Australia-Zambia prediction and pick.

Australia struggled in their first game of the 2024 Olympics. They would give up a goal in the first half to Marina Hegering, and then allow two goals in four minutes in the second half. Australia had just two shots on target in the game and both were saved. They would fall to Germany 3-0. Meanwhile, Zambia also struggled in their first game. They allowed three goals in the first 25 minutes against the United States. Pauline Zulu would also get a red card in the 34th minute, making the comeback even more difficult. Zambia would have just three shots on goal in the game, falling to the United States 3-0.

Why Australia Will Win

Playing without Sam Kerr proved to be difficult for Australia. Caitlin Foord needed to step up for Australia. She created 2.52 shots per 90 minutes last World Cup while scoring once and having an assist. Foord got shots off in the 35th and 39th minute but missed both attempts. She would not get another shot off, or produce another opportunity for the rest of the time on the pitch. Foord would then be subbed off in the 77th minute. Courtney Vine will also need to step up in this game. She has scored just two goals in international play, both coming back in 2022 in friendlies. She does have an assist in 2024. She did not have a shot or create an opportunity in the game before subbing off in the 59th minute.

Mary Fowler will also be another major player for Australia. In 41 caps and 27 starts, Fowler has 11 goals and an assist. In the World Cup in 2023, she scored twice with one assist. Still, she had an expected goal total of two in those games. Fowler created the most offensive chances for Australia. She had a shot blocked in the 26th minute. In the second half, she missed a shot and had one saved. Further, Fowler was the assist on a Clare Hunt shot in the 81st minute.

MacKenzie Arnold will be in goal for Australia. She was dominant in the 2023 World Cup. In seven starts, Arnold allowed eight goals on 28 shots on target. While she had a 75 percent save percentage in the World Cup she struggled in the game with Germany. Arnold allowed three goals on just four shots on target.

Why Zambia Will Win

Zambia was hoping for someone to step out with Evarine Katongo and Susan Banda both out of these games due to injury, but it did not happen. Rachael Kundananji is one of those played. In recent friendlies, she scored three times with two assists. She also had a goal in the 2023 World Cup. In the opening game of the competition, she had a shot on target in the 51st minute and then had a shot blocked in the waning minutes of the game. Still, the game was delayed three times due to injuries as she stayed down after challenges by the United States.

Barbra Banda will also be looking to step up. In her last four friendlies, she has scored four times and has an assist. Banda has been solid in the 2020 Olympics. In the 2020 Olympics, Banda finished with six goals in just three games, scoring on average once a half in those games. In the first half, she assisted on the first attempt at goal for Zambia. Banda would take four shots in the second half, with two missed shots, one blocked, and one saved. Further, she assisted on a shot to Racheal Kundananji that was blocked in the 90th minute.

Kabange Mupopo was in goal for Zambia in the first game. She struggled early on, allowing three goals in the first 25 minutes of the game. Still, Mupopo would make a rebound in an onslaught from the United States Mupop would end the game with five saves on eight shots on target.

Final Australia-Zambia Prediction & Pick

Both teams struggled in their first game at the 2024 Olympics. Australia is the better team, and Zambia should have allowed more goals against the United States, but they pulled back in the second half. Still, with how both defensive units played, there should be plenty of goals in this one. Take the over in this match.

Final Australia-Zambia Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-257)