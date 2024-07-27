Spain looks to continue their Olympic gold quest as they face Nigeria. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a Spain-Nigeria prediction and pick.

Spain was great in their first game of the World Cup. They did concede the first goal of the game, allowing Aoba Fujino to score. Still, they would tie the game in the 22nd minute on a goal from Aitana Bonmati. They would also limit Japan to just three total shots, as they scored in the 74th minute and took the victory 2-1 over Japan. Meanwhile, Nigeria faced Brazil. While they have plenty of opportunities, getting five shots on goal with 13 total shots. Still, they did not score and also conceded a goal in the 37th minute as they lost to Brazil 1-0.

Spain-Nigeria Odds

Why Spain Will Win

Aitnana Bonmati has been amazing for Spain in international play. Overall, in 50 matches and 36 starts for Spain in her career, she has 22 goals and six assists. In Euro Qualifying, she has scored twice already in two games. Further, she has shown to be great on the biggest of stages. She scored three goals and has two assists in seven games in the World Cup. She continued to produce in the first game of the Olympics. Bonmati scored on the first shot of the game for Spain, tying the game at one. She would also get another shot on target in the 58th minute, but that was saved. Further, Bonmati would assist the second goal of the game and had the assist on a shot saved in the 84th minute.

Alexia Putellas will also be making an impact in this tournament. So far in Euro Qualifying, she has three assists in five starts. She also added four goals and three assists in seven games in World Cup qualifying. Patellas created one chance in the game with Japan, with the shot being saved on her assist. She was subbed out in the 68th minute. Jenni Hermoso subbed in for her. She scored three times and had an assist in the World Cup in 2023. Hermoso created an attempt on goal with an assist in the 84th minute, but the shot was saved.

Cata Coll was solid in goal for Spain. Coll stopped all three shots on target. Further, none of the three saves led to corners, and all three were cleared. The Spanish defense was wonderful, dominating possession and allowing just four total shots, plus just one corner.

Why Nigeria Will Win

The Nigerian squad went with Chinwendu Ihezuo as the primary striker over Asisat Oshoala in game one. Oshola has been solid in international play with 16 goals in her international career. Still, Ihezuo did have a wonderful opportunity early in the game. She had a shot from the center of the box in the 15th minute. While it was a good shot from a great scoring position, she placed it in the center of the goal, and the shot was saved.

Uchenna Kanu has also been solid in scoring for Nigeria. She has scored five times with two assists in 12 starts and 22 total appearances. Further, Kanu has been great at creating opportunities. In the 2023 World Cup, she created 3.85 shots per every 90 minutes of gameplay. Kanu came in as a sub in the first game and immediately created an opportunity, but it was saved. Midfielder Christy Ucheibe was the best player for Nigeria in the first game. She did not assist any shots, but she took four. Further, three of them were on target. Another game like that should result in her finding the back of the net.

Chiamaka Nnadozie is expected to be in goal for Nigeria. She was solid in the World Cup allowing two goals on 16 shots on target, plus saving the only penalty kick she faced in regulation and extra time. Further, she was solid in the first game of the Olympics. She stopped four of five shots on target against Brazil.

Final Spain-Nigeria Prediction & Pick

Spain will win this game. They have the better team and will dominate. Still, both defensive units have been solid. Spain put up just two goals against Japan, while Nigeria was unable to score against Brazil. This should not be a high-scoring game, Take the under on this one.

Final Spain-Nigeria Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-134)