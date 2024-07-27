Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing NBA superstars. While his skills often bring amazement to any basketball fan, Durant is also one of the most polarizing players, primarily for his move to join the Golden State Warriors, where he won two NBA championships.

Although Durant often lets his talent speak for himself, the Phoenix Suns star doesn't hide away from expressing his feelings on social media, including some clap-backs against bashers. Let's rank Kevin Durant's 10 most hilarious X posts.

10. A random story and a dog

There was a time in X, formerly Twitter, when everyone shared snippets of their lives via posts. Durant was part of the earlier era of Twitter, which saw him share this interesting story where he was robbed by a furry friend. While this dog did commit a crime against him, the Suns superstar is certainly a big fan of pet dogs. Besides, they are still man's best friend.

9. Clapping back at a fan

Kevin Durant had high praises for Markelle Fultz, who was selected with the top overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, an X user named Kyle Allen attempted to correct Durant's grammar. The Suns superstar didn't let that go by responding to the fan criticizing his grammar. It's safe to say that Durant wasn't having it.

8. KD prefers social media

While a lot of people want to blow steam by going to the club, a highly successful NBA star like Durant does otherwise. In fact, he even confessed on social media that Twitter is his preference over going to the club. The back-to-back NBA champion is entitled to his opinion. However, it's safe to say not everybody would have similar preferences.

7. KD watches his highlights every day

A lot of basketball fans will agree that Durant's size and skill make him a fun player to watch. He is simply an elite scorer at best. In fact, his highlights are so good, even Durant couldn't help but watch himself. To make matters more interesting, the 2014 NBA MVP even does it on an everyday basis. He certainly manifests the line “Ball is Life.”

6. 2010 free agency

It's safe to say that “chaotic” was the best way to describe 2010 NBA Free Agency. We witnessed LeBron James and Chris Bosh take their talents to South Beach to join Dwyane Wade in Miami. Furthermore, we also saw All-Stars Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer and David Lee make a change in scenery.

Durant took to X and compared the series of events like an episode on HBO. However, little did he know that a few years later, he would shock the NBA in the same manner by signing with the Golden State Warriors.

5. A birthday request to Rihanna

Rihanna is an extremely popular performer. She has released numerous, hits including Umbrella, Diamonds, and many more. Rihanna is also a nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist. But back in the day, Durant decided to shoot his shot by tweeting Rihanna his birthday wish. Fortunately for the Slim Reaper, the We Found Love singer obliged to his request.

4. Being a fan boy to Scarlett Johansson

While Durant loves to shoot his shots, he also wasn't afraid of expressing his desires on social media. In fact, Durant turned heads when he made a confession that he would drink Scarlett Johansson's bath water.

Johansson is a Hollywood A-list celebrity who starred in MCU's Black Widow, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and the Avengers movies. About a decade later, KD clarified that he no longer feels that way, given how the two-time Oscar Award-nominated actress is now married.

3. Explanation to Kash Doll

Kash Doll certainly rose to fame as a rapper. But when she made a tweet and claimed the initials “KD,” the Suns superstar certainly didn't let that slip. In fact, Durant basically claimed that the initials “KD” were his trademark. The Suns star made it clear that when the initials “KD” were brought up, that had to mean him.

2. Roasting Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins was a former teammate of Durant. However, that didn't mean that both players appreciated their time together.

While Perkins was high on Russell Westbrook in a conversation, Durant interrupted and brought up his criticisms about Perkins' performance in the playoff series being brought up in the conversation. It was a hilarious back and forth affair between two former teammates.

1. KD's hilarious response to be forgiven

When Durant made the switch to Golden State, a lot of NBA fans were disappointed. Until today, his critics continue to haunt the Suns superstar.

In fact, an NBA fan even made a hypothesis that Durant will only be forgiven if he returns to Oklahoma, the same way LeBron returned to Cleveland to win a championship. However, Durant made a funny response that brought the fan back to earth.