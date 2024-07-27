The New York Jets are entering one of the most important seasons in the franchise's recent history. Their 2023 season felt like it was stolen when Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season early in the first quarter of the first game. Now they will rally behind the 40-year-old QB in the hopes of finally finding some postseason success.

Aaron Rodgers was recently interviewed on NFL Network's Back Together Weekend program. During his interview, Rodgers spoke about Jordan Love's new contract and gave a strong message to Jets fans everywhere.

“First of all, since you mentioned it, I want to give a shout out to Jordan Love becoming the highest paid player in the NFL,” Rodgers said. “Don't spend it all in one place. But if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that is still for sale.”

“As far as my beloved Jets fans, you know what, I got to meet a great one out in Tahoe. He's passionate just like the rest of you men and women are,” Rodgers continued. “It's going to be an up-and-down season, probably a lot more ups than downs, but just stick with us. Obviously we want to stay healthy, obviously we've got big dreams, it's been a rough stretch the last 13 years. But the tide is turning.”

Rodgers' words don't really count for anything right now. That said, it is encouraging to hear that Rodgers sounds locked in on the 2024 season.

We can't wait to see what the Jets offense looks like with Rodgers at the helm later this fall!

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reveals the amount of the fine he suffered for missing part of mandatory minicamp

One Aaron Rodgers headline that was stuck in the media this summer was his absence from part of New York's mandatory minicamp.

We eventually learned that Rodgers missed that part of minicamp due to a trip to visit Egypt.

Rodgers recently shared how much money he was fined for missing part of mandatory minicamp.

He told ESPN's Rich Cimini that the fines were “a little more than” $50,000.

“Aaron Rodgers says he has been a fan of Egypt for three decades and planned his trip based on the previous year's mandatory minicamp schedule, which was different this year. Rodgers acknowledges that he understood the consequences of missing mandatory minicamp and accepted the fines,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter. “Rodgers says missing that time was a bigger deal outside the building than it was inside the building.”

“I’m an adult, I knew it what I was getting into, I knew what the fine would be,” Rodgers said via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ultimately, Jets fans will not care about this Egypt excursion as long as the Jets start winning in 2024.