The 2023 NBA Draft isn’t even close, but one name has been talked about for a long time: Victor Wembanyama. The French star is undoubtedly the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft, and while watching his film, it is clear that he is a once-in-a-lifetime player.

Wembanyama is already making NBA teams drool, especially those teams that are in contention for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. NBA legend Magic Johnson recently hopped on an interview with Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win, and he answered a number of questions. Of course, the topic of Wembanyama came up, and Magoc gave the French superstar some massive praise.

“Whew! Man! I don’t know if we’ve seen a big man who can do the things that he can. Normally, you have one or the other. Either your post-game is good or your outside jump shot is good. We’ve never seen a guy who can do both and can handle the basket and can also handle the basketball. He can block shots…He can affect the game in so many different ways and whoever gets him: This guy is going to change his franchise forever. The hype is real. He will probably make an impact like LeBron did when he first came into the league. This young man is special. I can tell how great he was when I met his parents in France. Now I see why he is such a special young man on the court and off. His parents are very involved. They’re good people. His mom played basketball. He’s a league changer and a franchise changer. I don’t know if we’ve seen someone with this type of talent in a long time be that young.”

Teams have clearly been tanking to increase their chances of landing Wembanyama, although he himself made his feelings clear regarding that strategy. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old should continue to be the consensus top pick over the next few months, and with praise like this, the hype and expectations will be through the roof when his NBA career begins.

Victor Wembanyama has everybody buzzing, and Magic Johnson making these comments show just how talented the young man is. After all, Magic Johnson saw plenty of years of talented NBA players, including LeBron James.