By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Tanking in the NBA has been a topic of discussion for a very long time. It’s the pink elephant in the room that isn’t necessarily acknowledged by the league, but most fans believe occurs nearly every season. This year’s perceived top draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, chimed in on the subject.

“Tanking? It’s a weird strategy. I find it unreasonable, and I try not to think about it. I also heard that the NBA considered changing a few rules for me, but that doesn’t concern me,” said Wembanyama as reported by Basket News.

There are a number of NBA teams with a decent shot at landing that top overall pick. The Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are all within a couple games of each other at the bottom of the league. But therein lies the problem.

NBA teams have incentive to lose basketball games. The league over the years has made changes to attempt to eradicate this principle from the game. The introduction of the NBA Draft Lottery at least made it so that the worst record is not guaranteed to have the first pick. However, they are still the odds on favorite to land the most coveted spot in the draft.

Victor Wembanyama is so clearly the top choice this year. He is gifted with length, athleticism, handles, shooting ability, just about everything you want. It’s left some LeBron James to refer to him as an alien and Kevin Durant saying the rest of the league is in trouble.