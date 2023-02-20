There are always a few fan bases who know their seasons will essentially be wrapped up well before Christmas. Mock NBA Drafts usually get them through the many dog days that lie ahead. This year, though, Victor Wembanyama has made tanking less shameful and more socially acceptable than ever before.

It feels like ions since the French phenom has been tabbed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Basement dwellers like the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets are desperately trying to stay alone in the rear just to land the 7-foot-5 two-way star.

The destination does not matter to Wembanyama, though. He intends to play awe-inspiring basketball for whichever lucky loser wins the lottery on May 16th.

“I am not worried; there is no bad organization,” the 19-year-old told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Jonathan Givony. “I never tell myself I don’t like to go there.”

Wembanyama has dominated the French LNB Pro A with the Metropolitans 92, averaging 22.2 points, nine-and-a-half rebounds and more than three blocks per game. He has supreme touch at the basket, and scouts believe his 3-point shooting will vastly improve as well. His diplomatic answers and respect for the entire league also bode well for his transition to the NBA.

For now, though, he is still an international player who is a fan of The Association. And like most neutral fans, it can be tough to be fully invested in the lower half of the league.

“Let’s just say I’ve been following along, but it’s easier to watch teams at the top of the standings,” Wembanyama said. “It’s a little hard to look down.”

If the season ended today, the Rockets, Spurs and Pistons would all have a 14 percent chance of selecting Victor Wembanyama in June. Their highly-incentivized quests for failure resume after the All-Star break.