Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, fans have been asking when the X-Men, and mutants in general, would start to appear en masse across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first seeds have already been planted inside of the universe since then, and according to Kevin Feige, will only continue to grow in the MCU after the release of Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Dawn of Mutantkind

The Marvel Studios president was on hand as part of a press conference following a preview screening of Deadpool and Wolverine alongside director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen. During the conference, Feige hinted that audiences won't have to wait long to see more mutants in the MCU and Marvel Studios has plans to introduce more into the universe in the coming films, according to The Playlist.

“Also, the ‘after' is clearly—now that we have characters from the ‘X-Men' world, the Mutants—we haven’t had access to before,” Feige said. “So, this is the beginning of that, and every [movie] post ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' will be the Mutant era coming into the MCU.”

Mutants are already confirmed to exist in the MCU, though their inclusion has been fairly limited up to Deadpool and Wolverine.

Seeds Ready to Bloom

The first mention of mutants came at the end of the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, where it was revealed that the MCU's version of Kamala Khan was actually a mutant and her ability was seemingly triggered by her bangle. It was a departure from the comics where Khan is a member of the Inhuman race due to her powers being triggered by exposure to Terrigen Mists.

Professor Xavier was the next mutant to appear in the MCU during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, this Xavier was from an alternate universe where he served as part of the Illuminati that would ultimately be decimated by Scarlet Witch in her hunt for America Chavez.

The last mention of mutants in the MCU ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine's release came in one of The Marvels' post-credit scenes. In it, Monica Rambeau is shown to be in an alternate universe after closing the breach caused by Dar-Benn and recovering from the strain it took on her. She is then greeted by Binary, an alternate version of her mother Maria Rambeau, and Dr. Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in a facility akin to the X-Men's from the 20th Century Fox franchise.

Deadpool and Wolverine will mark the largest infusion of mutants into the MCU to date, beyond the film's titular heroes. Sabretooth, Toad, Cassandra Nova, Pyro, and X-23 are all confirmed to be appearing in the film while others such as Lady Deathstrike, Azazel, and Callisto are rumored to be making cameos. If Deadpool and Wolverine is going to “rewrite the MCU's history” as the film's synopsis teases, a large infusion of mutants into the universe would be an impactful way to reflect this change going forward.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.